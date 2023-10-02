The first case of influenza in Italy in adults was detected today, 2 October 2023. Matteo Bassetti announces it in a message on X. “A 76-year-old gentleman, with pneumonia, was hospitalized on 29 September at the infectious diseases department of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa with the diagnosis of influenza A (H1N1) pneumonia and is still hospitalised. This is the first case of influenza 2023 in adults, after the 4-year-old child in Parma”, said the director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic at San Martino Hospital in Genoa.

“The fact that the flu has already arrived in September and with these climatic conditions, suggests a flu season, like that of 2022, which will tend to be brought forward, with peaks of cases already in November-December. It seems to me to be a good reason to get vaccinated in this month of October”, writes Bassetti in a post on X (the former Twitter).

First case in a 4 month old baby

The first case in Italy was detected on September 26 in a 4-month-old baby at the University of Parma, using molecular biology methods. The university announced this, explaining that “the patient is hospitalized in the pediatric clinic directed by Susanna Esposito, due to fever and lack of appetite with a clinical picture of asthmatic bronchitis. His general conditions are overall fair, he has started oral antiviral therapy and is progressively improving.”

What the flu will be like 2023-2024

But what will the flu be like this year? The scenario for which we must prepare for Adnkronos Salute is outlined by the epidemiologist Giovanni Rezza, former director general of Prevention at the Ministry of Health. “In Australia”, which precedes us on the road to winter, “it has not been particularly intense. And given that last year we had quite high flu activity, it is possible that this year we will not reach the levels of the 2022 season -2023. But it is impossible – Rezza clarifies – to predict the impact precisely. Of course this year we could have Covid-flu co-circulation”.

The virus in Europe and in the world

According to WHO data, “Influenza activity was reported in all areas from February to August 2023, and the number of detections was comparable to the same reporting period in 2022. But the predominant virus varied between transmission areas and countries. “Globally, influenza A virus detections have surpassed those of influenza B virus. However, in some regions, influenza B has predominated, including Europe, North Africa and tropical South America,” the picture painted. by the World Health Organization which yesterday announced the recommendations for the new composition of the vaccine to be used in the next ‘flu round’ of 2024 in the Southern Hemisphere.

