Guiltably 4 months behind its overseas counterpart, the Fed, the ECB led by Christine Lagarde, continued to raise interest rates incessantly. By completely ignoring the criticism and indeed even attacking some countries, primarily Italy, for not complying with European rules, the French president is not only contributing to stifling the difficult recovery of economies but is creating inequalities in economic terms.

In fact, the increases in rates on bank deposits at the ECB of up to 4%, which could go unnoticed by most, are bringing large profits to the banks. Some observers have put numbers to these profits by estimating that this increase in interest rates has transferred something like 146 billion euros to the banks. This is because with the “pounding” increase in rates, European banks have chosen to deposit approximately 3,640 billion euros with the ECB, with the security of a high and safe profit.

Inflation, an unexpected gift for the banking system

This “megagift” could have been avoided. Probably yes. It was enough, and the ECB did not do so, to increase the minimum reserve rate from 1% to 2.5%. Faced with this unexpected advantage, many banks, primarily the Spanish ones, have granted greater dividends (up to 40%) to their shareholders, but have forgotten the large number of their customers. Several analysts are convinced that the negative interest rate policy pursued for some years has favored the banks because it has given them the possibility of returning lower sums to the central banks than those due to the funds received

It is certainly a complicated situation, especially in Europe, where the sharp increase in rates wanted by Lagarde is not allowing the economy to be reinvigorated and is not actually blocking inflation. All this in a continent which, at the moment, is not creating jobs and has its locomotive, Germany, in technical recession. The situation in America is very different, where the Fed has allowed itself to put a stop to its upward rate policy, inflation is starting to show signs of slowing down and above all the economy is progressing with almost full employment. In short, inflation makes “almost” everyone suffer, but not everyone, and this should give the firm president of the ECB pause.

