Inflation, from Argentina to Hungary: it is the nightmare of every country in the world. Here’s how to fight it

A financial news went unnoticed due to the latest events in the Middle East and is the increase in interest on a security issued with a maturity of 15 months by 50%, yes you read that right 50%. What does it mean? Currently the official interest rate is 30%but a note should be made regarding the current exchange rate, to buy 1 euro you need 27.9 Turkish liras and if we go back in time we discover that 5 years ago 6.50 Turkish lira were enough for 1 euro. As regards the inflation rate, it reached 61.53% with a GDP of 3.4%.

With these numbers perhaps we could tell ECB President Lagarde that it is not very wise to increase interest rates because then the recession will end up arriving. The phenomenon of inflation also affects another nation, Argentina, which has wildly privatized all its key companies both in the hydrocarbon sector and in that of transport and/or services, all of this under the aegis of the IMF and almost 20 years later the problem still has not been resolved, on the contrary it has worsened, bringing inflation to 138%, a new record. Venezuela is thinking of beating Argentina with incredible inflation: bearing in mind that its economy relies on oil. The list at global level would be a bit long so, to stay in Europe, here is the inflation picture for March 2023:

Inflation, which are the 10 European countries where it is highest? According to WSI (Wall Street Italia) it has currently fallen to 5.9% and appears to be still decreasing. However, one thing caught my attention Austrian bond, with a maturity of 100 years, which has a yield of 10%, better than Italian bonds which stop at a “modest” 5%. By the way, the Austrian public debt/GDP ratio stood at 78.4% in 2022.

In Europe, to make sure we don’t miss anything, we have a nation, Hungary, which has an inflation of 25.6%. The picture on a global level is not the most idyllic, just think of the imminent defaults of large Chinese real estate companies and not least those of Germany (just to stay at home) and if real estate companies are involved it means that the financial market too , including banks, will be involved in the provision of capital and we will probably not see these problems resolved with debt restructuring, at least in the short term.

The photography does not end here because central banks insist on wanting, at all costs, to reduce inflation to the detriment of family consumption, which have been further reduced, of the mortgages themselves which create difficulties in being honored and then there are companies which, by not investing and not having interesting economic returns, veer towards the dismissal of employees and the reduction of costs tout court. Last but not least, high interest rates cause an increase in interest payments in states with the consequence of reducing the various budgets by making unexpected cuts and suspending investments.

Request: is there a remedy? The remedy would be with a very simple recipe that would allow you to revive your economic fortunes over a period of 5 years and it could be done with credit cards that can be used for:

1. allow families to purchase products and not services, within each nation, all at a non-refundable rate;

2. also to be issued to companies to pay debts incurred and/or to make investments, to be repaid in 10, 20 or 30 years; the amounts may vary from country to country. For Italy, at the moment, 500 billion would be enough which will not be part of the public debt for a small ploy I devised; from current data it is clear that they would generate “additional” GDP for an amount of approximately 6,578 billion. Closing question: Who tells the ECB or the governments that it is possible to do this?



