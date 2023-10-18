Eurozone, inflation drops

The euro area’s annual inflation rate was 4.3% in September, down from 5.2% in August. A year earlier the rate was 9.9%. EU annual inflation was 4.9%, down from 5.9% in August. A year earlier the rate was 10.9%. These are the data published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.



The lowest annual rates were recorded in the Netherlands (-0.3%), Denmark (0.6%) and Belgium (0.7%). The highest rates were recorded in Hungary (12.2%), Romania (9.2%) and Slovakia (9.0%). Compared to August, annual inflation decreased in twenty-one Member States, remained stable in one and increased in five. In September, the highest contribution came from services (+2.05 percentage points, pp), followed by food, alcohol and tobacco (+1.78 pp), non-energy industrial goods (+1.06 pp) and energy (0.55 percentage points).

