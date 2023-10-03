The video game saga of Dragon Quest has a significant weight in the role-playing games industry, especially in Japan, where the brand has always driven the market through its proposals which have crystallized over time a certain playful, narrative and aesthetic formulain order to always give back a very recognizable experience. The series itself, beyond the main numbered chapters that compose it, experiments through its own spin-offs, and this is the case of Infinity Strash Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai, a video game adaptation of the manga and anime of the same name, which fits into the large group of action RPGs. The title developed by Game Studio e Kai Graphics and published by Square Enix wants to give fans of the work the opportunity to relive the highlights of the original material pad in hand, but will this transposition have the value one would expect? Our review will answer this question.

Infinity Strash Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero’s Adventure

Infinity Strash Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai extremely faithfully tells the story of the manga and anime of the same name (which received an excellent remake in 2020) and does so through a series of intermission scenes, fights and dungeons to explore. Dai he is an orphan boy who lives on an island inhabited exclusively by monsters, but who will soon become the protagonist of an adventure that will lead him to join other characters in an attempt to stop the return of the dark lord Limitsa very powerful demon who was defeated over a decade earlier by the legendary hero Ahead.

Unfortunately the game’s story does not cover the entire plot of the original work, stopping about halfway through Dai’s adventure, a choice that may make most people turn up their noses, who after a rather long gestation of the project could hope to have a complete title in their hands from a narrative point of view. The choice then to narrate the events through words static images taken from the animated series for the intermission scenes contributes negatively to the sector, where only some sequences have been recreated with the game engine, highlighting the low production values ​​of the title, which materialize above all in the gameplay. Infinity Strash Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai is an action-RPG, therefore not a title with turn-based combat like the main chapters of the sagaand although it is not the first time that a Dragon Quest abandons turns in favor of dynamism, the result in question is not exactly idyllic.

The gameplay system of the title is very simple: you can carry out attacks in short combos and use skills or magic assigned in advance, alternating special moves unique to each character and final blows with powerful force. There is no lack of the possibility of dodging and parrying, where with the right timing they can also be inflicted damage to opposing defenses of the toughest enemies to make them vulnerable for a short time, taking up the mechanics of stagger from the most recent Square Enix action games. There is the possibility of switching from one character to another, where the party of protagonists is well varied and with its own identity also in playful terms, ignoring the issue of balance, but nevertheless the actual gameplay pad in hand is rather woody and really not very compellinglacking dynamism, depth and feedback of shots in clashes, stuck in a dungeon design really too banal and repetitive contained in one chapter structure which reinforces the linearity of the project, where events are divided into three types: Story questswhere narrative and combat takes place, Free questswhere the party assembles for battles and Adventure quests, where there are only narrative scenes. It’s a shame that the sense of adventure given by the Dragon Quest series but also by the manga itself is missing, whereas a more far-reaching direction would have greatly benefited the adaptation, which can be completed in about fifteen hours dedicating himself only to the story, without wanting to dwell on Challenge Mode which essentially represents a sort of new game plus.

The characters can to level upincreasing the four statistics presentthat is, attack, defense, health points and magic, but in addition to this, the Bond Memories, or fragments of memories taken from the events of the manga that can be equipped and improved, capable of giving the characters increased statistics. These memories can be collected not only through progression, but also and above all thanks to Temple of Recollection, a place that deviates from the main story in which you can face a series of challenges of increasing difficulty that will offer increasingly rare rewards and some surprises. Thanks to the resources obtained it will be possible to enhance skills and Bond Memories; so if you encounter difficulties during the main story it is a good idea to dedicate yourself to farming in this particular place to obtain upgrades useful for the growth of the party.

Low budget transposition and troubled development

Although from a graphic point of view Infinity Strash Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai does not shine for detail, the art direction, 3D models and animations manage to definitely stand out. Also given the low demand for resources in terms of graphics, it benefits fluiditywhere the version PS5 Tested by us, it has never had any problems whatsoever, always remaining within the limits 60 fps. The real enemy of production turns out to be the camera, unsuccessful on several occasions and which does not give the possibility of hooking the weakest individual enemies, but only the larger ones, clashing with the particularly rigid gameplay that we mentioned and with a level design worthy of the most antiquated and less inspired productions of Always. One follows rather confusing and imprecise battle managementwhich leaves room for the lively color and aesthetic character typical of the franchise to which it belongs, a guarantee from a visual point of view.

The biggest flaw, however, is the lack of an adaptation in Italian, where those who don’t know English could be precluded from narrative dialogues and written texts. A choice that we do not fully understand, even if we must consider first of all the production budget which does not seem to have benefited from particular investments, a troubled development with changes of direction attached to surround the title and a general appeal of Dai’s work which in the West does not has ever stood out on the scene. Note of merit for the soundtrack, which takes up that of the anime by nailing the game moments, from the menus to the battles. The menus with their interfaces are captivating and particularly refined, a sign that from an artistic and aesthetic point of view a decidedly good job has been done. Positive mention also for dubbing in English and Japaneseselectable according to your preference.

Piattaforme: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Sviluppatore: Square Enix, Kai Graphics, Game Studio

Publisher: Square Enix

Infinity Strash Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai is not exactly the tribute that the main work deserved. The gestation of the development and its small budget are all felt, and the sales price certainly does not invite anyone to throw themselves into what is a playful adventure aimed almost exclusively at fans of the related manga and animated series. Only the true fan can overlook the most obvious problems of Square Enix’s project and still enjoy a faithful, simple, colorful title that still does its job even if in a decidedly staid way, but anyone who is not a disciple of Avan would do well to look at themselves well from what is, to all intents and purposes, a lazy operation plagued by various imperfections that do not allow the title to be remembered as a good action RPG in the name of Dragon Quest.



Review Overview

6.5