The video message at the Asian Football Federation congress: “I want every country in the world to have a championship and a women’s national team”

“We are discussing the 2027 World Cup and my appeal, once again, is: invest in the women’s game. It is definitely the future. We have seen it and we continue to see it. I want every country in the world to have a women’s championship, a women’s national team It’s really fundamental, because women represent 50% of the world’s population, including in Asia and in every corner of the world, and we must encourage the development of women’s football.” The president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, sent a clear and strong message during the congress of the Asian federation, the AFC, connecting via video from Zurich.

United for 2034

During the meeting, Infantino also urged AFC members to “be united for the 2034 World Cup”. Only they and those of the Oceania football body – New Zealand and the scattered islands of the Pacific – can apply for the 2034 tournament, FIFA said in recent days, after accepting a single co-organisation offer for 2030 which unites Europe, Africa and South America with six nations hosting the matches. “In recent years we have been doing various things in Asia – continued Infantino – We organized the best World Cup in Qatar a few months ago, as well as the best Women’s World Cup. There is still a lot planned, such as the Fifa Club World Cup, which will be held in Jeddah. My message is to be united, for the 2034 World Cup. There is too much division in the world, we must send a message of unity. We always say that football unites the world, we have responsibilities for this” .