Removing stains from clothing or surfaces can be a real challenge, and there is nothing more frustrating than watching a spill or accident ruin your clothes or carpets. While it may be difficult to address this situation, with the right tips, you can easily get rid of them.

To eliminate a stain, you must take into account several factors that make it difficult to clean.. One of them is the adhesion of the stain molecules to the fibers of the fabric or surface, which prevents them from coming off.

Another factor is the depth to which the stain reaches, which can vary depending on the type of material and the time it remains in contact with it. We must also consider the chemical reaction that can occur between the stain and the material, which can alter its color, as well as its texture.

Cleaning experts Patric Richardson and Mary Marlowe Leverette share their tips for tackling common, tough-to-remove stains. Affirm that, The sooner a stain is treated, the easier it will be to remove..

How to remove wine stains

If you have spilled wine, you must act quickly and use the appropriate products. If it is clothing, the first thing is to put the stained area under cold water and rub it vigorously.

After, you should make a mixture of cold water and bleach that contains active oxygen, or use a stain remover with these components. Let the garment soak for at least an hour, or more. Finally, wash and that’s it.

On the other hand, if the wine has spilled on a carpet or upholstery, an alternative solution of water and bleach can be used. Apply directly to the stain with a clean, warm towel and rub gently.

How to remove ink stains

To remove ink stains from clothes, furniture or carpets, you can use alcohol as a solvent. This chemical helps remove the ink and at the same time clean the stained surface.

The process is quite simple to carry out: soak a cotton swab in the alcohol and gently rub the stain from the outside to the inside, changing the swab when it is filled with ink.

Please note that this method only works with non-permanent inks, like those of pens. In this sense, permanent inks, such as those from markers, cannot be removed using this trick, so other solutions must be applied.

How to remove grease stains

Grease stains can be especially frustrating, but there is a simple trick to dealing with them. In fact, there is no need to resort to chemical products, which in most cases are expensive and can affect the quality of clothing or carpets.

Use a solution that is 50% vinegar and 50% water to apply generously to the stain.. Then, he washes the garment with plenty of water and detergent, but before putting it in the dryer, he checks that there are no traces left.

On carpet, simply wipe constantly with the soap and water solution until the stain is completely gone.

How to remove pet urine stains

If your pet has urinated on your clothes, don’t worry, there are solutions to eliminate the stain, but especially the smell it gives off.

The first thing you should do is wash the garment with detergent and the hottest water possible.If you have white vinegar at home, much better. This should remove the stain easily.

In the case of carpets, the most important thing is to dry the affected area well with white paper, an old cloth or a special vacuum cleaner.

Then, you can use a pet-specific stain remover product or make your own with a mixture of white vinegar, baking soda, and cold water.

Spray the solution on the stain and scrub with a soft brush to work it into the fibers. Let it air dry and repeat the process if necessary.

How to remove grass stains

To remove grass or grass stains from clothing, you can follow these steps. First, use a product that has stain-fighting enzymes, such as a stain remover or laundry detergent.

Rub the product into the stain with a soft brush and let it sit for 15 minutes. Afterwards, wash the garment as you normally do, but if the problem persists, try washing it again, and repeat this process until the stain disappears.

How to remove blood stains

Removing blood stains can be complicated, but there are steps you can take. In the case of clothing, Rinse the stained area with cold water as soon as possiblesince hot water can further bind the blood, making it more difficult to remove it from the tissue.

Then, treat the stain with a stain remover or liquid laundry detergent. Apply it to the fibers with a soft-bristle brush, let it sit for 15 minutes, and then wash the garment with water.

If the stain does not disappear, you can prepare a mixture of bleach and waterand immerse the entire garment in it, letting it soak for at least four hours before washing it again.

On carpets you should follow the same process, but you can supplement with a tablespoon of liquid dishwashing detergent or even a tablespoon of household ammonia along with half a cup of water.

How to remove coffee stains

One way to remove coffee stains is to use hot water or vinegar.. If the stain is recent, put hot water on it and let it come out. If the stain is old or stubborn, mix equal parts vinegar and water and spray. Then, scrub with a brush and laundry soap to remove the vinegar.

If the coffee stain is on a carpet or furniture, follow these tips. First, blot the stain as soon as possible with white paper, a cloth, or a wet vacuum cleaner. Then, with a brush try to remove the stain.

How to remove mud stains

To remove mud stains from clothing, you must first wait for the mud to dry completely.. Don’t try to remove it when it’s wet, because you could make the garment more dirty. Then shake to remove any remaining dried mud.

Once this is done, pour laundry detergent on the stain, use a brush or your fingers to rub the soap. Then, wash the garment in cold water following the instructions on the label.

On the other hand, To remove a mud stain from a carpet, mix warm water with a little dish soap.. Use a clean white cloth, sponge, or soft-bristled brush to apply this solution to the stain.

As the stain transfers to the cloth or sponge, move to a clean area of ​​the cloth and continue applying the cleaning solution. Once the mud stain has lifted, rinse the area with a clean, damp cloth to remove any soap residue and allow to dry.