Whether it is road, air, maritime or railway infrastructure, logistics is essential in attracting new investments. This was highlighted by César Castro, coordinator of the Council of Industrial Chambers of Jalisco (CCIJ), who noted the progress that has been made on the issue of logistics in all areas.

He commented that in the maritime aspect there is a quality mark that allows goods to be dispatched in 36 hours from the port of Manzanillo to Guadalajara. “That’s definitely very important because you’re talking about time and cost savings,” he explained.

In the air part there is the Guadalajara International Airport, which has increased the frequencies and routes of cargo lines. “This has caused many companies that are in other States to receive their shipments here and from here they go to other Entities,” he said.

Additionally, there are direct flights from Asia to Guadalajara that allow air shipments in 36 hours.

In terms of road infrastructure, the Jalisco logistics hub has been reinforced, which has made it possible to limit freight transfer times. “It allows transit times to be reduced, which is vital for us, and customs processes are made more efficient,” he added.

However, cargo transportation has restrictions to enter the Metropolis, so safe patios have been created for temporary stay.

The railway part has also played an important role in the growth of logistics in the State. Ferromex has various routes that allow the transportation of goods to various points in the country using Guadalajara as origin.

“We have definitely made a lot of progress in logistics, it is an important factor to consider savings and efficiencies,” he added.

Delinquency

Although Jalisco has achieved several goals in the economic field, various challenges are also looming on the agenda. One is insecurity on the roads and the other is the development of talent, two elements that have become a real problem in logistics.

In terms of insecurity, in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara there are several sections where robberies and assaults on transporters are constantly recorded.

The Manzanillo-Guadalajara section, the Airport-ZMG section and the border between Zacatecas and Jalisco are the sections where thefts are recorded the most.

“This is vital to be able to travel safely through all the sections, it affects us a lot, sometimes it is not so much the value of the raw material but rather the lack of merchandise that can stop the production lines,” explained César Castro. , coordinator of the Council of Industrial Chambers of Jalisco.

According to the National Public Security System, Jalisco is among the States with the most thefts of heavy-duty vehicles in the country. However, in the first half of 2023, thefts registered a decrease. From January to June of this year, 153 thefts from carriers were reported, while in the first half of last year, 170 thefts were reported.

The National Chamber of Cargo Transportation (Canacar) warns that the State of Mexico, Puebla, Guanajuato, Jalisco, San Luis Potosí, Michoacán, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Veracruz and Tlaxcala are the Entities with the highest crime incidence so far this year .

The president of Canacar, Miguel Ángel Martínez Millán, asks for the support of the authorities to face this problem of insecurity that transporters suffer on the roads.

The transporters report that the most conflictive areas are the Macrolibramiento, the Guadalajara-Manzanillo Highway and the routes to Los Altos.

The modus operandi of the theft of “godmothers” and transportation of cargo is carried out by commandos of up to six people, equipped with long weapons and satellite signal jammers. They intercept drivers while they are traveling on the roads and then take the merchandise, or even the entire truck.

César Castro, coordinator of the Council of Industrial Chambers of Jalisco (CCIJ), regretted that the incidence of crime is increasing.

“It is very worrying, the truth is that more strategies are needed at the federal level. “I think the National Guard needs to have more support and more presence because this has definitely increased.”

Diego Bolio, delegate of the National Confederation of Mexican Transporters (Conatran), said that it is worrying that there is a vacuum of authority on the roads.

“The fact that there is no surveillance by the authority, which in this case corresponds to the National Guard, is worrying. They were there for almost an hour while the vehicles were stolen (on the León-Aguascalientes highway), but the presence of any authority was not recorded, neither in Jalisco, nor Guanajuato or Aguascalientes.

They launch the Logistics Visor pilot project

To give a greater boost to Jalisco exports, the General Directorate of Foreign Trade of the Ministry of Economy launched the Logistics Visor pilot project, a digital tool that seeks to position the state as the largest Logistics Hub in Mexico.

Visor Logístico is an online platform through which we seek to increase the marketing and mobilization of goods and services both nationally and internationally, as well as facilitate foreign trade and the creation of new businesses.

They point out that boosting the transit of local goods makes it possible to streamline logistics operations and helps micro, small, medium and large companies so that their products are known in other parts of the world, which allows them to grow and generate more sales.

In addition, it encourages the attraction of investments, since the state becomes more attractive for global companies, which generates employment and economic benefits for the benefit of the Jalisco residents.

Some of the functions it offers are: job board; logistics infrastructure directory: you can find related service companies to trade abroad; export intelligence, specific consultation about a product to facilitate its export; statistics and studies; logistics map where you can find the location of customs, gas stations, the airport, bus stops, storage companies, among others, to facilitate the mobility of your products throughout Jalisco.

You will also find a section on roads and safety with information on the state agencies in charge of planning, management, regulations and surveillance of transportation; programs of the Government of Jalisco for exporting companies; consultation of regulations, tariff fractions, lists of importers and exporters, the procedures that can be carried out at the Mexican Foreign Trade Single Window; and training and networking events for the export sector, in addition to the most relevant news in the foreign trade environment.

The investment in the facility already exceeds 400 million dollars. THE REPORTER

Boost to local industry

The Jalisco Logistics Center, located in Acatlán de Juárez and Zacoalco de Torres, has become a magnificent alternative to logistics companies in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area.

The complex, inaugurated in 2013, continues to grow and attract investments, since it currently has 34 companies, of which 24 are already in operation and belong to various sectors such as courier and parcel delivery, food, the furniture sector, packaging and auto parts.

In addition, a dozen companies are under construction, including those in the packaging, food and construction sectors, among others.

The Jalisco Logistics Center is located on kilometer 11 of the Acatlán de Juárez Ciudad Guzmán highway with connection to the main Ferromex Guadalajara-Manzanillo road.

The park is the closest to the Sea Port of Manzanillo, one of the main entrances to the country for goods from abroad. The Jalisco Logistics Center is located 25 minutes from the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area and 15 kilometers from Macrolibramiento.

It has a total area of ​​1,150 hectares of industrial and service land. At the end of 2022, more than 400 hectares have already been sold with more than 500 available. Full occupancy of the complex is expected to be in 15 years.

An example of its growth is that at the end of this year the customs section will begin operations in the Jalisco Logistics Center, which will have a container platform inside the park, in addition to the fact that currently the companies that already operate in the facility have invested more than 400 million dollars.

Among the companies that have invested in the park are Tres Montes Luccetti, Block Uno, Radec Autopartes, La Marina, Anajalsa, Avyna, AGA Gomi Corporativo, GAO, Shelo Nabel, Grupo Reqüiez, Arizlu, Paffa, Pioneer Balloon, Pet One, Wiese, Marchesi, Nativity scenes, Indumesa, MAM Geotecmia, Thermoformed Packaging, Saverglass, Tierra Negra, SMP, Cervejal, RBM and Jun Chen, Haitian, Poknucor, AviG, ED&F Man, Bioprovac, Fleximatic, CACSA, Oro Verde Avocados, Molex, Xtrapak and Spuns Textiles.

The companies that operate in the park benefit from first-class infrastructure and services that facilitate the start and operation of their activities, concentration of industrial uses, controlled access and permanent surveillance, industrial complementation and synergy between companies and an industrial environment of good practices.

Different local and international companies have their distribution and logistics centers in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area. THE REPORTER

Background curtain

Canacar alerts for “piracy” of drivers

According to the National Chamber of Cargo Transportation (Canacar), due to insecurity on the roads it is increasingly difficult to find drivers, since “they have to be paid more and many have the unfounded fear that they carry valuable cargo , and not only do they take them down or beat them, but they also kill them.”

As in other states in the country, the lack of drivers for cargo trucks has become a brake on the growth of logistics companies.

“Right now there is an acute problem in the lack of drivers, it is cannibalizing in the United States, there is a lot of piracy of Mexican drivers in the United States because they are very scarce there,” commented César Castro.

The wide range of industrial parks and logistics centers allow for more commercial operations. THE REPORTER

The new face of the airport

The Guadalajara International Airport is a benchmark for the transportation of passengers and goods in Mexico, a trend that will increase in the coming years, thanks to the renovations to expand the facilities of this air terminal.

In addition to serving the North American market, the Guadalajara Airport links to Asian markets, achieving a global and efficient connection in the service it provides.

