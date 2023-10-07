Are industrial biscuits bad for the body? Watch out for added sugars. Brands to avoid

Milk and cookies: the classic breakfast that both the little ones and mum and dad like. How is it possible to give it up? But be careful: industrial biscuits, which are found in the supermarket displayed in very attractive packaging to attract customers our attention and being able to recognize them easily, are not always so healthy for our body. Compared to artisanal ones, they have a longer and more complex list of ingredients made up of particular oils, additives and artificial flavourings.

As the online site Cefalu News points out, the most important and most present ingredients in industrial biscuits are: white flour, added sugars, vegetable oils or trans fats with emulsifiers and additives. White flour, which is the basic element of industrial biscuits, undergoes a manufacturing process that removes the germ and the outer coating, thus eliminating some fibers and nutrients. The sugars found in these types of biscuits have particular names that are not always recognisable.

I industrial biscuits Are they therefore “bad” for the body? You certainly need to pay attention to the added sugars they cause serious health problems such as obesity, insulin resistance and heart disease. The hydrogenated vegetable oils in these cookies contain trans fats which increase the risk of heart disease. But not only. As the online site points out, those who eat industrial biscuits take white flour which is lacking many nutrients such as fibre, B vitamins and minerals and has a high glycemic index which can lead to rapid increases in levels blood sugar. This type of biscuit can therefore be very problematic for people with diabetes or for those who need to manage their blood sugar. The brand therefore of industrial biscuits that does the most harm to our body is the one that has hidden sugars and trans fats in the ingredients: this is why it is very important (to know) how to read the label.

