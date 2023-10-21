As the architect of the Indonesian National Team, this kind of attitude is a reflection of his students.

The Indonesian national team has completed the second leg of the preliminary 2026 World Cup Qualification Asia Zone. With an encouraging aggregate of 12-0, a ticket to Group F to compete against the Iraqi, Philippine and Vietnamese national teams was won.

On the other hand, these potential opponents are no joke. Primarily Iraq, which immediately handled the Indonesian National Team in Basra City.

“Iraq has just won the Gulf Cup, and the national team is filled with players who play a lot abroad,” explained Ronny Pangemanan, a senior Indonesian football commentator and analyst in the Bung Ropan podcast on the YouTube channel.

However, by visiting first or the format is away and not home, for example the Indonesian National Team getting slightly bad results is still understandable.

“Compared to playing at home and getting a bad score, when you have to play away it will be more difficult,” he continued.

The Indonesian National Team’s fight against the Iraqi National Team was a tough and difficult mission. However, what is worth paying attention to is the optimistic attitude shown by Coach Shin Tae-yong.

The Iraqi National Team, the Indonesian National Team’s first opponent in Group F of the second round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications (source: Doc. Instagram/@iraq.ifa)

“As the architect of the Indonesian National Team, he is confident that Asnawi Mangkualam and his friends will advance to the third round. “There is nothing that cannot be done, because this is football,” said Shin Tae-yong,” said Bung Ropan.

“A coach’s optimistic attitude is important. He is aware that Iraq’s ranking is good. But as he said, we will fight,” he concluded.

Following Indonesian National Team’s match schedule in Group F of the 2026 World Cup in the Asian Zone

* Thursday, November 16 2021

Iraq vs. Indonesia

Filipina vs Vietnam

* Tuesday, November 21 2021

Indonesia vs Filipina (away)

Vietnam vs Iraq

* Thursday, March 21 2024

Indonesia vs Vietnam

Iraq vs Philippines

* Tuesday, March 26 2024

Vietnam vs Indonesia

Philippines vs Iraq

* Thursday, June 6 2024

Indonesia vs Iraq

Vietnam vs Filipina

* Tuesday, June 11 2024

Iraq vs Vietnam

Filipina vs Indonesia (home)