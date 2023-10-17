Denpasar Voice – The Indonesia vs Brunei Darussalam National Team match, Leg 2 of the 2026 World Cup Qualification, is getting the spotlight.

The match which was held in Brunei Darussalam, specifically at the Hassanal Bolkiah Stadium, Brunei Darussalam was in the spotlight because of the camera quality.

The match was broadcast by a national television station, but of course it was sourced from the camera team in that country, not from Indonesia.

The camera quality in the Indonesian National Team vs Brunei Darussalam match in the second leg was considered poor, unlike the quality of several national television stations which often broadcast Indonesian football.

Also Read: Cancel Official Training Ahead of Indonesia vs Brunei Darussalam National Team Match, Shin Tae-yong Explains This

Criticism of the quality of the camera was found in the comments column of one of the posts on the official Instagram account of the Indonesian National Team, quoted by Suara Denpasar on Tuesday (17/10/2023).

In its post, the Indonesian National Team Instagram account shared content about the Garuda squad ahead of the match against Brunei.

After 26 minutes of the first round match between the Indonesian National Team vs Brunei Darussalam, one of the netizens commented on the quality of the camera in the comments column of the post.

“The camera gives me a headache,” commented the account @suheri_bob.

“Yes, this is really bad from Brunei,” said the account @wan7fr.

Also Read: Profile of Brendan Hamill, Former Australian National Team Defender Linked to Persebaya Surabaya

“It’s like watching tarkam,” said the account @alexsandersjbt. (*/Dinda)