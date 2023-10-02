THE VOICE OF BANDUNG – PSSI confirms that the U-17 Indonesian National Team will compete against Eintracht Frankfurt U-19. This was reported via PSSI social media.

“Congratulations in Dortmund, the U-17 Indonesian National Team will also undergo several trial matches. One of them is against Eintracht Frankfurt U-19,” wrote PSSI on the pssi.org page.

Thus, the next opponent of the U-17 Indonesian National Team has been revealed, which is a club from the fifth division of the German League.

It is known that the match which will be held on September 27 2023 will end with the U-17 National Team losing 0-1.

So next, there will be 5 more teams including Eintracht Frankfurt U-19 who will try out the U-17 National Team.

Currently the Bima Sakti troops have moved their training base to Dortmund, after approximately 2 weeks in Monchengladbach.

The Indonesian U-17 national team will train in Dortmund until 23 October 2023. Muhammad Iqbal Gwijangge et al will of course gain additional knowledge while training in Dortmund.

This training aims to finalize the U-17 National Team’s preparations for the 2023 U-17 World Cup.

The tournament will take place in four Indonesian cities, namely Bandung, Jakarta, Surabaya and Solo on November 10 2023.

