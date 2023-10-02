THE VOICE OF CIANJUR – Indonesian national team defender, Shayne Pattynama is on the verge of breaking a big record. The 25 year old player has the potential to win the Norwegian League with his club, Viking FK.

If the title can be achieved, then Shayne Pattynama will break the record as the first Indonesian to win a title in the top competition in Europe. Apart from that, Shayne Pattynama has the potential to become the first Indonesian to play in the Champions League.

However, to get the title, Shayne Pattynama still has to continue to fight to give his best for Viking FK. Currently, the club is in second place in the Norwegian League standings with 51 points, the result of 16 wins, 3 draws and 4 losses.

Meanwhile, Viking FK is only one point behind the leaders, namely, Bodo/Glimt with 52 points. Seeing that the competition is thin, of course Shayne Pattynama’s chances of winning the title are wide open.

Also read: This controversial figure thinks the Indonesian national team is on the right track with Shin Tae Yong

However, game consistency needs to be maintained. This season, Shayne Pattynama has appeared regularly guarding Viking FK’s wing line. He has appeared in 21 matches, and managed to contribute 1 goal and 5 assists. Quite a promising record for a player who plays as a wing defender.

Next, Shayne Pattynama must fight to win when Viking FK will play against Odd this weekend.