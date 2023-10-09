Denpasar Voice – The latest news regarding naturalized players for the Indonesian National Team was revealed by Exco PSSI Arya Sinulingga.

Previously, the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI), through its General Chair, Erick Thohir, had brought in new naturalized player candidates for the Indonesian National Team.

Erick Thohir brought in Jay Idzes who will be projected to defend the Indonesian national team. He is a player of Indonesian-Dutch descent.

After successfully bringing in Jay Idzes, netizens were quite aggressive in asking PSSI to recruit more new naturalized players.

Through information from Arya Sinulingga, his party cannot confirm for certain whether they will add naturalized players or not.

Because the decision to add naturalized players is in the hands of Shin Tae-yong as head coach of the National Team.

“Don’t need any information except when will the other Grade A naturalized players come in?” asked the netizen, quoted from the comments column of the Instagram account @arya.m.sinulingga, (9/10/2023).

“Bro, the players we listen to are coaches, do you really need STY more? Aya2 wae,” answered Arya. (*/Rizal)

