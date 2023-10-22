Suara.com – Naturalized Indonesian National Basketball Team player Marques Bolden will play for the NBA team Milwaukee Bucks after signing a two-way contract that allows him to play for the Bucks.

“The results of the Bucks team discussion were very impressed with Marques’ performance defending the Red and White Team in the Pre-Olympic Qualifier. “The good performance at that time opened up opportunities that resulted in this two-way contract,” said Indonesian National Basketball Team Manager Jeremy Imanuel Santoso in a written statement in Jakarta, Sunday, as published by Antara.

With this contract, Bolden, whose nickname is Joyo, can play in the NBA and G League at the same time. The G League is a lower-level professional basketball competition recognized by the NBA.

Previously, Bolden had also played for the Bucks, although only in the 2022-2023 pre-season matches. When the regular season started, Bolden was released by the Bucks.

Now, Bolden is officially registered as a Rooster for the Milwauke Bucks to complete the 18 players. He will play alongside NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo and also new Bucks player Damian Lillard.

During the Pre-Qualification for the Paris Olympics, Bolden appeared impressive. In the opening match against Kazakhstan, he recorded 40 points, 10 rebounds and 2 assists. With that many points, Indonesia beat Kazakhstan with a score of 91-82.

Then in the second match against India, Bolden recorded the most points with 23 points and 9 rebounds. Unfortunately, this contribution of points could not prevent Indonesia from losing because the final score was 74-90 for India.

Against Saudi Arabia, Bolden scored the most points with 21 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists. In this match, Indonesia lost 72-86. In the fourth game, Joyo contributed 9 points, 7 rebounds and 1 assist for Indonesia against Bahrain. In this match, Indonesia surrendered 95-72.

In the last match against Syria, Joyo was again the top scorer with 24 points, 11 rebounds and 1 assist. This contribution of points led Indonesia to achieve a second victory with a score of 84-78.

In total, from these three matches Joyo scored 117 points, 46 rebounds and 6 assists.