Suara.com – LCR Honda racer, Alex Rins, admitted that he was satisfied with being able to complete the Indonesian MotoGP Sprint Race session which took place at the Mandalika International Circuit, Central Lombok on Saturday (14/10), even though he had not fully recovered from his injury.

Rins revealed that he felt pain at several points, especially on the right side of his body.

“To be honest, today was very difficult for me. In the morning, I felt pain like I felt before (in my right leg). Before today’s race, I had an injection (to relieve the pain) and I tried to ignore the pain, ” said Rins as quoted by Antara, Sunday (15/10).

“I am lucky to be able to endure the pain that I can still feel. But the most important thing is, I was able to complete the Sprint today,” he added.

Furthermore, the most difficult thing for the 2023 United States MotoGP champion was when he had to support his body weight when making a turn to the right side.

“The most difficult part was when I tried to lean to my right side (when turning), and hold my body weight while doing it. That requires really good physical condition to push my legs even further,” said Rins.

When asked about the opportunity to conquer the main race in Mandalika on Sunday (15/10) afternoon WIB, Rins admitted that he was still not completely sure about his current physical condition, considering that the main race had a greater number of rounds and a longer total distance.

The Indonesian MotoGP in Mandalika has a total of 27 rounds or a total distance of 116.1 km.

“I will try to race tomorrow even though it will definitely be difficult. But, at least I managed to pass the Sprint with 13 laps. So, we’ll see if tomorrow can be better. Just being able to finish the race, for me that’s enough,” said Rins.

