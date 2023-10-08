SEMARANG VOICE- The following is an example of a daily test question along with an answer key for Class 1 Elementary School Indonesian Language Chapter 3 Beware of Germs based on the Independent Curriculum book.

Answer the question below correctly!

1. What do you know about germs?

Answer: Germs are microscopic creatures that can make us sick.

2. What consequences can occur if the disease is contagious?

Answer: As a result, other people can also get sick if they have the same disease.

3. How to prevent germs from spreading?

Answer: The way to prevent germs from spreading is to wash your hands with soap and keep the environment clean.

4. Read the following word: “cat.” The syllable found in the word is ________.

Answer: by – ci – ng

5. Write words containing the syllable ‘ka-‘: ________

Answer: example: ship

6. Write words containing the syllable ‘ki-‘: ________

Answer: example: fan

7. Write words containing the syllable ‘ku-‘: ________

Answer: example: key

8. Write words containing the syllable ‘th’: ________

Answer: example: garden

9. Write words containing the syllable ‘ko-‘: ________

Answer: example: city

10. How do you know if food is clean or dirty?

Answer: Clean food is usually stored well and does not look dirty. Dirty food may look dirty or be contaminated with germs.