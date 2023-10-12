loading…

The Indonesian Embassy in Amman said that 269 Indonesian citizens had managed to leave the conflict zone in Palestine. Photo/Illustration

AMMAN – The conflict that broke out in Gaza Strip cannot be separated from the monitoring of the Indonesian Embassy (KBRI) in Amman, Jordan. This is related to the security and safety of Indonesian citizens (WNI) in the region.

The Indonesian Embassy in Amman continues to observe and monitor developments related to the conflict that began on October 7 2023 in the Gaza Strip. According to the Indonesian Embassy in Amman, there are 10 Indonesian citizens who live in the Gaza Strip, Palestine and 38 Indonesian citizens who are in Israel with permanent status and 94 with student status as part of a short course with a program until June 2024.

“Since the beginning, the Indonesian Embassy in Amman has issued an open appeal to Indonesian citizens who are in the area to take the necessary steps, including independent evacuation efforts if the situation gets worse,” said the Indonesian Embassy in Amman in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, which was monitored SindonewsThursday (12/10/2023).

Regarding those who are taking part in the training, the Indonesian Embassy in Amman has established contact with AICAT (ARAVA International Center for Agriculture Training) as the institution that organizes the training and communicates with students.

The Indonesian Embassy in Amman has also issued an appeal in the form of an appeal for Indonesian citizens’ travel plans for religious tourism to the Israeli territory, especially the Palestinian territory, to be immediately postponed for an indefinite period.

According to data provided by the Indonesian Embassy in Amman, as many as 231 Indonesian citizens left and entered Jordan on October 9 2023 and then returned to Indonesia. A total of 38 Indonesian citizens left and entered Jordan on October 11 2023 and then returned to Indonesia. A total of 28 Indonesian citizens will leave and enter Jordan on October 12 2023.

“A total of 16 Indonesian citizens will leave and enter Jordan on October 13 2023. Efforts are being made to leave more quickly,” said the Indonesian Embassy in Amman.

The Indonesian Embassy in Amman continues to coordinate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and coordinates with other Indonesian Representative Offices in the regions and related parties at the center.