Palestinians mourn the death of their relatives in Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip, at the morgue in Khan Younis, Sunday, October 29, 2023. Photo/AP/Fatima Shbair

JAKARTA – Currently, the conflict between Israel and Palestine has reached a critical point that threatens the lives of thousands of civilians.

The latest data shows that since the last escalation, more than 8,000 people have died, including women and children. This is a humanitarian tragedy that cannot be ignored and requires an emergency response.

Responding to this condition, Member of Commission I DPR RI F-PKB Helmy Faishal Zaini expressed his deep sorrow.

“We express our deepest sorrow over the continued loss of innocent civilian lives in this conflict. “The latest data shows that the death toll continues to increase, including civilians who were not involved in the fighting,” he said on Monday (30/10/2023).

He explained, “The latest data from Gaza shows that the situation is increasingly critical. Homes have been destroyed, health and education facilities have been disrupted, and access to clean water and food has become increasingly difficult.”

“Immediate action is needed to prevent more civilian casualties and to provide urgent humanitarian assistance,” he stressed.

“We firmly condemn the brutal actions carried out by the Israeli military. During this latest conflict, there was massive destruction in the Palestinian territories, resulting in the loss of countless innocent lives. “The latest data also indicates significant damage to civil infrastructure,” he explained.

He called for an immediate ceasefire. “We strongly urge the United Nations, the International Community and the UN Security Council to immediately take concrete steps to negotiate a ceasefire. “The latest data shows that continued attacks have increased the risk to civilians, including children and women,” he said.

Regarding Indonesia’s role in promoting Palestinian sovereignty, “We invite the Indonesian government to take important steps in promoting Palestinian sovereignty,” he stressed.

“As a country with a long history of peace diplomacy, Indonesia can play an active role in efforts to find a peaceful solution to end this conflict,” he concluded.

