loading…

The diplomatic reception at the Indonesian Consulate General in Melbourne was enlivened by the music of angklung played by the Indonesian diaspora. Photo/KJRI Melbourne

MELBOURNE – The Indonesian Diaspora in Melbourne who are members of Mojang Angklung Melbourne succeeded in enlivening the Diplomatic Reception with a great performance while playing the song “Kopi Dangdut”.

Mojang Angklung Melbourne’s efforts to introduce this traditional musical instrument increasingly attracted attention, especially when Mojang Angklung Melbourne distributed angklungs and invited all guests to play the song I Have a Dream together. The invitation was greeted with enthusiasm and guests, including representatives of the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) Victoria Office and Global Victoria, appeared to participate in the interactive session happily.

The Diplomatic Reception event held by the Indonesian Consulate General in Melbourne at the Pullman Albert Park Hotel deliberately presented the group of Mojang Angklung Melbourne women to show the international community present how the Indonesian diaspora who have lived in Melbourne for a long time celebrate their culture and still love Indonesia, in accordance with the aim of the reception event diplomatic event which was held as the peak of the 78th Indonesian Independence Day celebrations in Melbourne.

“We at Monash University are very happy to be able to celebrate this event

This is important, this event is really great, especially playing angklung I really enjoy it, sound

“angklung is good and pleasant to listen to,” said Sharyn Davies and Julian Millie, two professors from Monash University.

The Diplomatic Reception was attended by around 100 invited guests, most of whom were Consul Generals and Honorary Consuls from foreign countries serving in Melbourne. Present on behalf of the Australian Government was Tim Kane, Director of the Victorian Office of the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, while the Victorian Government was represented by Andrew Quinn, International Relations Manager in the Department of Premier and Cabinet, and Vivienne Nguyen, Chair of the Victorian Multicultural Commission. The presence of these VIP invited guests shows the good relations that exist between Indonesia and partners in the work area.

“We are committed to continuing to improve cooperative relations between Indonesia and the state of Victoria and of course our cooperation will not only stop at bilateral relations, but also in a broader context, such as in ASEAN,” said the Indonesian Consul General in Melbourne, Kuncoro Waseso. in his speech.

The Indonesian Consul General in Melbourne said that “Indonesia has recently completed its leadership period in ASEAN which has generally gone well. This success cannot be separated from the support we received from our friends, including Australia.”

Meanwhile, Vivienne Nguyen in her speech underlined the importance of multiculturalism for Australian society and how Indonesian society has contributed to enriching multiculturalism in Australia. “Multiculturalism is an important element for both of our societies, and I am sure this will continue

be one of the keys to advancing our cooperation in the future.”

The event then continued with a toast, “let’s toast the government and society

Victoria, for the friendship and welfare of our people,” said the Indonesian Consul General in Melbourne while inviting the audience to raise their glasses, “for the welfare of the Australian people and the welfare of the Indonesian people,” said Tim Kane, responding to the invitation of the Indonesian Consul General in Melbourne.

The Indonesian Consulate General in Melbourne also took the opportunity to promote other traditional music to invited guests. Songs strumming from Sape, a traditional musical instrument from Kalimantan, were deliberately played to fill the atmosphere of the friendly event. The diplomatic reception went smoothly and is expected to strengthen efforts to increase good cooperation with Australia, especially Victoria.

(ahm)