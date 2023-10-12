loading…

Photo/KJRI Melbourne

MELBOURNE – The Indonesian Consulate General in Melbourne is collaborating with the Directorate of Immigration Systems and Technology (Dit Sistik) of the Directorate General of Immigration (Ditjen Immigration) to carry out ‘joint intensive work’ during the Directorate General of Immigration’s working visit to the Indonesian Consulate General in Melbourne on 9-14 October 2023.

This collaboration carries the spirit of improving services and protection for Indonesian citizens (WNI) abroad.

The Dit Sistik delegation led by Indra Sakti Suherman as Sub-coordinator for Data Management and Traffic Reports provided technical assistance in the form of checking and maintaining the SIMKIM network for passport issuance, preparing SIMKIM mobile equipment for passport services with a ‘pick-up’ system, troubleshooting hardware and software problems .

Apart from that, in-depth consultations and discussions were also held regarding immigration problems faced by the Indonesian Consulate General, regarding the process of issuing passports for Indonesian citizens in special cases, including issuing passports for children with dual citizenship, as well as regarding other consular issues.

Technical assistance and consultation on immigration issues is very important in efforts to protect Indonesian citizens abroad, especially in the working areas of the Indonesian Consulate General in Melbourne, namely Victoria and Tasmania, where there are around 18,000 Indonesian citizens in total, who require passport services and other population documents.

Indra explained that a passport is the main proof and identity regarding a person’s citizenship status when abroad, “A passport is like a life when outside the homeland, because it is proof that a person is an Indonesian citizen.”

He explained that as stated in Law No. 12 of 2006, Indonesian citizens can be threatened with losing their citizenship status when a person is abroad for five consecutive years and does not notify the RI Representative who is also the region where the Involved is domiciled.

Apart from that, the law in question also states that another reason a person can lose citizenship status is if the person in question has a passport, or a letter which can be interpreted as proof of valid citizenship from another country in his name.

It often happens that Indonesian citizens in Australia have obtained a passport from the local country, but have not reported it to the Indonesian Representative, even though the Indonesian Government does not implement a dual citizenship system.