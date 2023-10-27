Suara.com – It is reported that the senior Indonesian national team will play a trial match against the Asian giant, Iran, in preparation for the 2023 Asian Cup and also the second round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications in the Asian zone.

This news was first released by Iranian media, Sarpoosh, Friday (27/10/2023). The detailed date has not been disclosed, but it will most likely be held in early January 2024.

The Indonesia vs Iran national team match will also be held behind closed doors.

“Before competing in Qatar (2023 Asian Cup in January 2024), the (Iranian) national team will hold a preparatory match against Indonesia, 8 days before the first match of the 2023 Asian Cup. This match will take place behind closed doors,” wrote Sarpoosh.

If the trial is actually carried out, of course it will definitely be held outside the FIFA calendar. Thus, will there be a calculation of points in that match that will affect the FIFA ranking?

The answer is it depends. Yes, depending on whether PSSI and the Iranian Football Federation (FFIRI) register the trial as an official match or FIFA Match category A.

If registered, then there will be a calculation of FIFA points in that match. It’s just that the points obtained are quite small compared to the test matches in the official FIFA calendar.

As reported on the official FIFA website, trials outside the FIFA calendar have a weight of 5, while in the FIFA calendar it is 10. Meanwhile for the 2026 World Cup Qualifications it is 25.