Indonesia strongly condemns the Israeli air attack on the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, Palestine, which left 500 people dead. Photo/REUTERS/Mohammed al-Masri

JAKARTA – The Indonesian government strongly condemns the air strikes Israel against al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, Palestine, on Tuesday evening. The attacks have killed 500 people and there are fears the number will rise further.

“Indonesia strongly condemns the Israeli attack on al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital in Gaza which killed hundreds of civilians,” said the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement on X, Wednesday (18/10/2023).

“The attack clearly violated international humanitarian law,” the ministry continued.

Furthermore, Indonesia urges that a safe corridor for humanitarian access to and from Gaza be opened immediately.

Medical officials in Gaza described the attacks as genocide, war crimes and massacre.

“This is genocide. This is a war crime,” Nebal Farsakh, a medical officer from the Palestine Red Crescent told Al Jazeera.

He explained that apart from the patients inside, many Palestinian civilians had sought refuge in the hospital compound, after Israel ordered everyone in northern Gaza to leave.

“Those in front of the hospital were forced to leave their homes due to evacuation orders. They couldn’t even afford to flee south. There was total destruction of infrastructure and transportation,” he said.

“What happened was terrible because these people, all of them were civilians. They left their homes and reached a place they believed was safe—a hospital, which according to international law is a safe place,” Ziad Shehadah, a doctor in Gaza, told Al Jazeera.

“People leave their homes because they think they are more dangerous and they move to schools and hospitals to be safe. And within a minute, they were all killed in the hospital.”