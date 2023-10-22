Suara.com – Quinn Salman, star of the film Adventure Sherina 2, is ready to enliven the Indonesia Kids Festival 2023. This event will take place at ICE BSD, South Tangerang on 9-10 December 2023.

Quinn Salman expressed his happiness at being able to be involved in the children’s festival. Because for him, children-based programs are rarely found.

Quinn Salman, Petualang Sherina 2 player and Rinna Purnamasari, founder of Indonesia Kids Festival at the event held Friday (20/10/2023) (Suara.com/Rena Pangesti)

“Right now, there aren’t many festivals for children in Indonesia. Usually parents go to concerts, now finally children can listen to (their) songs,” said Quinn Salman when met in the Cilandak area, South Jakarta recently.

Quinn Salman plans to perform 10 songs. Not only him, his younger brother will also participate in IKF 2023.

Profile of Quinn Salman (Instagram/@quinnsalman)

“Later, my sister will sing too, I like singing Sherina’s song, Jagoan, (later singing) with my sister,” said Quinn Salman.

Founder of the Indonesia Kids Festival, Rinna Purnamasari, explained that the presence of IKF 2023 is a forum for children’s expression. This will also be a bonding moment for parents and their children.

Profile of Quinn Salman (Instagram/@quinnsalman)

“We want to create a closer connection between parents and their children,” said Rinna Purnamasari.

With the tagline The Name is Also Children, IKF 2023 will also present various traditional and modern games, channeling hobbies and creativity, educational information, and inspirational parenting.