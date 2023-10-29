Suara.com – The Indonesian Red Cross (PMI) sent aid to the people of Gaza, Palestine in the form of medical equipment worth IDR 2.9 billion in collaboration with the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The medical equipment assistance was dispatched via Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport, Jakarta on Tuesday (31/10),” said Central PMI Secretary General AM Fachir in Jakarta, Sunday (29/10/2023).

According to Fachir, according to instructions from Central PMI Chairman Jusuf Kalla, the assistance is related to the current conflict in Gaza. For the first stage, 10 aid items were sent.

The assistance is in the form of oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, N95 masks, respirator masks, latex gloves, aprons, baby kits, hygiene kits, infectious body bags and generators.

He hopes that the process of sending aid can run smoothly, so that his party continues to coordinate with cross-sectors, considering the current conditions in Gaza.

Apart from medical equipment assistance, PMI also sent water purification equipment with a drinking water production capacity of 1,500-2 thousand liters/hour.

On the other hand, said Fachir, for Indonesian people who want to donate to Gaza residents, PMI also opened a humanitarian aid account via account number 2063006688 (BCA) in the name of PMI Head Office.

Then the BRI account at number 039001000030303 is in the name of the Indonesian Red Cross and Bank Mandiri at account number 070000116017 is in the name of the Indonesian Red Cross. Apart from these three account numbers, it is not PMI. (Source: Antara)