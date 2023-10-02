Indonesia inaugurated its first high-speed train line on Monday morning at a ceremony presided over by President Joko Widodo in the capital Jakarta. The line is 142 kilometers long and connects the capital to Bandung, one of the most important commercial and technological hubs in the country. It was created as part of the Belt and Road Initiative, also known as the “Silk Road”, the large infrastructure project wanted by Chinese President Xi Jinping, which involves the investment of hundreds of billions of dollars in various countries with the aim explicit to strengthen trade infrastructures in the world, and with the implicit one of expanding China’s influence on numerous countries across Africa, Asia and Europe.

The line is called “Whoosh,” an acronym for “a reliable, optimal and time-saving transportation system,” and is operated by a conglomerate that includes four Indonesian state companies and China International Railways. Its name is inspired “by the sound of a high-speed train”, Widodo said during the presentation: those who travel on it can reach 350 kilometers per hour. The line was supposed to be completed in 2019, but was delayed due to some territorial disputes, the coronavirus pandemic and the overrun of public investments planned for its construction.

Indonesian authorities claim that high speed will help increase the country’s productivity and limit traffic jams and polluting emissions produced by car traffic. According to some critics, however, for now it will only affect tourists and people traveling on business, given that the cost of tickets is particularly prohibitive for residents to use them in their daily lives.

