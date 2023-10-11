loading…

Indonesian diplomats are at the UN headquarters in New York, USA. Photo/x/kemlu ri

NEW YORK – On October 10 2023 at 10.00 am New York time, voting will be held for the election of members of the UN Human Rights Council or UN Human Rights Council, which will take place at the General Assembly Hall, UN Headquarters, New York.

The process of nominating Indonesia as a member of the UN Human Rights Council has been going on for some time. Approaches to member countries continue to be made.

“I also used my presence at the UN General Assembly last September to continue to approach our partners,” explained Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi.

The deputy foreign minister has also been in New York in recent days to strengthen Indonesia’s approach ahead of the election. “Our diplomats also continue to work so that the nomination can be successful,” said Retno.

At 11.30 New York time, which means at 23.30 WITA or 22.30 WIT, the vote count results were obtained.

“Indonesia received the highest votes, I repeat the highest votes compared to the votes obtained by other countries which were both elected as members of the Human Rights Council for the 2024-2026 period,” said Retno.

Indonesia received 186 votes out of a total of 192 votes. From the Asia Pacific region, Indonesia got 186 votes, Kuwait 183, Japan 175 and China 154.

This vote acquisition figure is also the highest number of votes ever obtained by Indonesia in the history of Indonesia’s candidacy at the UN Human Rights Council.

As is known, this is the sixth time Indonesia has been elected as a member of the UN Human Rights Council, namely 2006-2007, 2007-2010, 2011-2014, 2015-2017, 2020-2022 and currently for the 2024-2026 period.

“Indonesia’s election as the Human Rights Council for the sixth time, and this time getting the most votes, is a form of trust given to Indonesia to continue to be able to contribute to the promotion and protection of human rights,” he said.