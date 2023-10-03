Indonesia has become one of the most polluting countries in the world with coal. And the blame lies with a material that has been promoted precisely for use with electric cars and batteries for renewable energy: nickel. It is another example of how in the battle for the energy transition different variables must be taken into account. And some of them seem to go in opposite directions.

60% more coal burned in one year. It is an enormous percentage for a country that was already among those that burned the most coal. If in 2021 about 763 TWh was consumed, in 2022 it increased to 1,216 TWh, according to data from the World Energy Institute.

As Juliex Jomaux, an analyst at GEM Energy, points out, this increase from one year to the next is equivalent to the entire annual coal consumption of a giant like Germany. In comparison, Indonesia already doubles the German country in coal consumption, when until a few years ago it was the other way around.

The reason is simple: nickel requires a lot of energy. What is this increase due to? The reason is none other than the excessive drive of the nickel industry. The country has the largest reserves of nickel in the world and is forcing the main battery manufacturers to establish themselves there.

The fact is that this heavy industry requires a lot of energy to function. And the most direct solution is to burn coal to get it. Because Indonesia has nickel, but not an extensive network to produce renewable energy.

An increase in emissions such as has not been seen in 15 years. “None of the world’s ten largest emitters has experienced 20% growth in the last 15 years,” explains Robbie Andrew, researcher at the International Climate Research Centre.

If we look at CO2 emissions from fossil fuels, Indonesia has increased its emissions by 20.3%, with coal accounting for 33.5%. In total, Indonesia emits about 619 million tons of CO2. How much is it? Enough to rank with Japan as the sixth most polluting country in the world. And following the dynamics, it is on track to surpass other countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iran or Germany, which are considerably larger.

The third largest coal producer and growing. Nickel production is the top priority of the Indonesian government. The consequence is that they are also becoming world leaders in coal production, where they are already the third largest producer, only behind China and India.

And it does not seem that it is going to stop there, since mining in Indonesia aims to grow at least 2.6% each year. Unfortunately, the growth percentages in recent years have clearly exceeded and exceeded those figures.

The paradox: driving the energy transition… based on coal. Nickel is a basic element for electric batteries. And Indonesia represents almost half of the world’s production of this mineral. However, Indonesia’s energy that comes from renewables is only 10%, with data from 2022. 43% comes from coal.

Ideally, Indonesia would radically change its energy model to be able to produce nickel and batteries without needing to burn coal. The problem is that coal mining is very difficult to replace and upgrade. It is the easiest and cheapest solution.

