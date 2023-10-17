India’s Supreme Court on Tuesday decided not to legalize same-sex marriage, which will therefore remain illegal in India. The Court said that the decision in this area lies with parliament, expressing at the same time some recommendations on the need to protect those who are part of the LGBT+ community and to avoid discrimination.

The Court had heard and examined 21 petitions, i.e. appeals against the existing ban, presented over the last year by civil rights organizations and activists, according to which the ban violates constitutional rights. Three judges out of the five that make up the Court, therefore the majority, expressed their opinion in favor of rejecting these appeals. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said: “This court cannot make law. He can only interpret it and implement it.”

The ruling greatly disappointed India’s LGBT+ community. In the past, it was the Supreme Court that allowed the main steps forward made by India on LGBT+ rights: in 2018, for example, the Court decriminalized homosexual relations, declaring the law that considered them a crime, dating back to the colonial era, unconstitutional . What also displeased the authors of the petitions submitted to the Supreme Court was the fact that no deadline was clearly indicated within which parliament should intervene, and without clear indications it is difficult for parliament to move. It is currently controlled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the nationalist and right-wing party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on several occasions has expressed positions against the legalization of homosexual marriages.