Team WRT BMWs set the fastest times in Free Practice for the Indianapolis 8h, although only nine of the 22 cars completed at least one lap on a rainy evening.

Maxime Martin with the M4 GT3 #31 set the reference time in 1’33″864, finishing with a 0″207 margin over Dries Vanthoor’s #30.

Heavy rain in the afternoon had forced the cancellation of the Bronze Test, then stopped when the 90-minute session began, but conditions remained treacherous throughout and worsened when heavy drizzle returned.

Because of this, most teams spent the evening doing systems checks rather than racing. Conditions are expected to improve significantly for Friday, in time for Pre-Qualifying, Qualifying and Pole Shootout, while Saturday’s race is expected to be dry.

#53 MDK Motorsports Porsche GT3 R 992: Seth Lucas, Trenton Estep, Matteo Cairoli

The only Honda entered by Racers Edge Motorsport with the #93 took third place overall in the hands of Mario Farnbacher, half a second behind Weerts’ time, while Jake Walker (#38 ST Racing) put the third BMW in the top four seats.

The Porsches of Rearden Racing (#85), Huber Motorsport (#20) and MDK Motorsports (#53) follow, with the Aston Martin #007 of Racer’s Group behind.

The #535 Sky Tempesta Racing Ferrari 488 is ninth and last to have a timed time, while the #28 RS1 Porsche has completed just four laps. All other cars stop.

Pre-Qualifying is scheduled for Friday at 6.25pm ​​Italian time, followed by Qualifying at 9.35pm and Pole Shootout at 12.45am.

All sessions will be broadcast live on Motorsport.com.

