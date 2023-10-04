loading…

NEW DELHI – The Indian Air Force will stop flying Soviet-era MiG-21 fighter jets by 2025.

As stated by the Chief of Indian Air Staff, VR Chaudhari, New Delhi will use the HAL Tejas Mark 1A multirole fighter aircraft.

India currently operates a squadron of 54 Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-21s, which it acquired from the Soviet Union more than 60 years ago.

Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, Chaudhari said that the Air Force had ordered 83 HAL Tejas Mark 1A fighters as replacements, and would order another 97 Indian-made fighters, replacing a squadron of 45 MiG-21s with three Tejas Mark squadrons. 1A.

According to RT, Soviet and Russian-made jets form the backbone of the Indian Air Force, and the Sukhoi Su-30 is the most numerous fighter aircraft in the Indian fleet. Apart from these 260 two-seater air superiority fighters, India operates 75 MiG-29s and 54 MiG-21s.

India is the world’s largest arms importer, and gets 54% of its weapons and military equipment from Russia, according to figures from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. France supplies 29% of India’s weapons, while the US supplies 11%.

Although the US has warned New Delhi against further purchases of Russian weapons – and offered to supply American weapons instead – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made domestic arms production one of his government’s main goals.

Projects are currently underway not only to build more Tejas Mark 1 and Mark 2 fighters, but also to develop a fifth-generation fighter to rival the US F-35, currently designated the HAL Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).

