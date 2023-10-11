The footballer revealed the content of the message with the hot proposal

Alisha Lehmann she is a footballer dell’Aston Villa quite famous. She has a following on social media that few female football players can boast: over 15 million followers. Alisha also ended up in the spotlight for her love life: love stories that ended badly with her colleague Douglas Luiz, player of the Villa men’s team, and with Ramona Bachmann, teammate of the national team. But the latest rumor about her is truly incredible.

The Women’s Premier League star gave an interview to the Dir Tea Talk podcast, hosted by German artist Shirin David, in which she revealed that an “internationally famous” man, whose identity she did not want to reveal, would have offered 100,000 Swiss francs in exchange for a night of passion in a Miami hotel. “I received a message on my cell phone, which I didn’t respond to, but the same person sent a message to the bodyguard who was protecting me. The messages came from a person I knew quite well and what’s more I knew him because we were there already met at an event”. Lehman revealed the full contents of the message. “The message said: ‘I will pay Alisha 100,000 Swiss francs to spend a night with her,'” to which she replied: “Only 100,000? That’s not possible.” The Swiss claimed that her bodyguard continued to receive messages from this person, whose insistence never stopped despite Lehmann’s refusal. “The strongest thing is that I still have his messages on my phone. It’s a bit stupid. What if he is a footballer? I can’t reveal his name, but he is a very well-known person internationally”, concluded the footballer.

October 11, 2023 (modified October 11, 2023 | 11:54)

