We already brought you the first box office data and now we have more. Remember that it has been a while since the launch of its full trailer and now we have news after knowing how to watch FNAF in streaming. In the past, we have talked to you on the web about the long-awaited Five Nights at Freddy’s live action movie. It has already been released and now we have more information about its performance.

According to what was shared, The film was a success in its first weekend.. This is confirmed:

The movie of Five Nights at Freddy’s has been crowned the video game movie with the best opening at the box office in the United States, grossing $39.5 million on its first day. This achievement surpasses the previous record held The Super Mario Bros. Movie with approximately $31 million. The feat is even more notable considering that FNAF was released simultaneously in theaters and streaming through Peacock.

You already know that the official Instagram account of Peacockalong with Blumhouse Productions, announced that the film would be released on October 27, 2023. Enjoy it!

What do you think? We will remain attentive to more details about the Five Nights at Freddy’s film.

Via.