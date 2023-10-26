The Backbone One mobile controller is one of the most important accessories like Gamepad that you can have if you are looking for an accessory that allows you play more comfortably on your mobile phone. Compatible with both iPhone and consoles, with this device you can take your gaming experience to a new level.

Backbone’s popularity margin has grown exponentially over the months, currently reaching a total rating of 4.4/5 stars on Amazon and more than 21,660 votes by users. At a general level, it has very good connection compatibility with iPhone devices.

You can currently get it for €119.99 on Amazon.

Features of the Backbone mobile controller

Foldable and compact design

Low latency connection

3.5mm headphone jack

Allows you to charge an additional device

Compatible with any game that allows the use of controllers

Record gaming videos and take screenshots

You can also get the device with a great offer from Miravia. If you need an ideal controller for make your hours of games compatible from your mobile (whether using a console in between), keep in mind that you are probably looking at the best complement you can find on the market today for this.

The world of hardware and accessories are constantly changing and evolvingand this product is a vivid example of that.

Leave us a comment if you have already tried this device, and if not, Do it when you buy your own!