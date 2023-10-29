It seemed that, as happened in the past, he would follow the match from the Giallorossi bus but instead he is in the part of the press gallery reserved for the Giallorossi match analysts, practically attached to the second tier where the Nerazzurri fans are. With him his trusty Nuno Santos and a couple of Roma security men

José Mourinho always surprises. The Portuguese coach, suspended for one match, seemed destined to watch Inter-Roma from the Giallorossi bus and instead this time he surprised everyone. A few minutes before the start of the match he showed up in the part of the press gallery reserved for the Giallorossi match analysts and sat practically next to the second tier where the Nerazzurri fans are.

