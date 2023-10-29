We bring you an interesting publication related to one of the most prominent titles in the mobile market. We are indeed talking about Pokémon GO.

Shiny Pokémon are treated in different ways than usual based on having a different color palette than usual., with really low probabilities of appearance. Although their abilities in combat are exactly the same as those of their common forms, they are highly appreciated by players taking into account their rarity, leading to hunts for colorful Pokémon or the most diverse methods to get hold of one of them.

In the post we leave you below you can see how the user DanIsNotUrMan shows some incredibly lucky encounters with not one, but two shiny Pokémon. These are a Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon and a Shiny Lechonk, the piglet Pokémon that has been most recently added to the title.. This is curious, since these types of Pokémon are usually very rare to see despite the greater probability in titles like Pokémon GO. It is certainly surprising.

You can see the full post along with all the images shared in this link. Here you can see it:

Anybody else just casually open shinys at their house?

byu/DanIsNotUrMan inpokemongo

