Di Francesco’s team escapes with a brace from Soulé and Brescianini. Then the feat of the Sardinians: Oristanio and Makoumbou shorten. And in the final Pavoletti equalized and scored the winning goal. For Ranieri it is the first victory in the championship

by our correspondent Francesco Velluzzi

29 October – Cagliari

Is this the turning point of a season? Maybe yes. Because what happened to Unipol Domus is incredible. Cagliari comes back from 0-3 and triumphs 4-3 against Frosinone. A battle won with the heart, with the soul, with Claudio Ranieri. But above all with a hero who is the symbol of this team: Leonardo Pavoletti, the man of providence, the one who brought this team back to Serie A in Bari and who this time got them out of trouble with the collaboration of Gaetano Oristanio , the one who reopened the game with recoveries, sprints and accelerations. And the goal. For Cagliari it is the first victory in the championship. Defensive errors would have condemned him, bad luck (missed penalty and post) too, but his strength of spirit brought him back to the surface when he was submerged.

never relax

—

Frosinone threw away the most incredible of victories by relaxing in the second half after a three-goal lead. And this time he made the mistakes one after the other. Even with Barrenechea who gave away a ball that Makoumbou harpooned to further reduce the distance. But Cagliari (24 shots against 9) didn’t give up and reopened their championship. Frosinone, on the other hand, understands today that they will have to suffer until the end and that such a recovery cannot be granted.

TACTICS

—

It’s still hot in Cagliari. Short sleeves for everyone. The arena is practically sold out. Ranieri confirms the lineup that did well in Salerno with the sole exception of Jankto for Oristanio. The formation is in fact a 4-3-3 with Mancosu on the nine, Jankto on the right and Luvumbo on the left. Di Francesco, however, changes a lot compared to Bologna and not only due to the disqualification of Mazzitelli replaced by Brescianini. His dogma of 4-3-3 is disavowed by a 4-2-3-1 which allows the talented Soulè to space out even more on the right lane. Cuni plays at the forefront, having only been a starter with Roma. Behind him, in addition to Soulé, Reinier in the center and Baez on the left. But it’s all about Soulé. Behind are Lirola on the right, with Monterisi and Romagnoli in the center and the essential Marchizza on the left.

PLAY

—

We start and Soulé immediately engages Scuffet who sends it into the corner. Cagliari also tries to run but must always be on guard. Especially about the Argentine. In the 21st minute Mancosu was served after an amazing recovery by Makoumbou, but the shot went just wide. In the 23rd minute, however, Cagliari goes behind: a bad mistake by Dossena (the second in the photocopy) who serves Soulé, a quick exchange with Reinier and Scuffet is sent through. The hosts react. Right away. Punishment for a bad move by Romagnoli on Mancosu. The shot from Cagliari’s attacking midfield goes to the wall, but the ball ends up in the area. Head by Goldaniga, he rejects Turati, but as the action continues the ball goes onto Soulé’s arm. Pairetto goes to the monitor and it’s a penalty. Kick Mancosu: crossbar. Jankto sends the header wide. In short, it seems like it’s not a good day for the rossoblù. Who concede the second goal on a counterattack by the Ciociari. Soulé starts undisturbed in the center, drinks Dossena and strikes in the 37th minute. The misfortunes are not over. Mancosu, cued by Luvumbo, also hits the post. And in the 42nd minute Nandez, perhaps the best, in a clash of generosity with Scuffet strains and has to come off.

SECOND HALF

—

Ranieri has no choices: he must increase his attacking potential. Deiola out and Pavoletti in with a move to 4-2-3-1. But not even time to recover and Frosinone essentially ends the match. After 4′. Lirola’s heel for Brescianini. Who is in front of him? Dossena. He aims it and with a not irresistible but very angled shot he beats Scuffet again. And there are three. Perhaps exaggerated, but Cagliari pays for their incredible defensive carelessness. Now Frosinone just has to hold and put the match to sleep. After 11′ DiFra gives Baez and Cuni some breathing room by introducing Garritano and Cheddira. And in the 18th minute Ranieri uses up all his substitutions: Viola for Mancosu, Oristanio for Luvumbo and Azzi for Jankto. The idea is to insert fresh forces to try to recover. Frosinone, on the other hand, tries to waste time with a player who ends up on the ground in pain every five minutes. The changes are useful because Oristanio works hard, recovers the balls and in the 27th minute exchanges with Pavoletti and scores his first goal in Serie A. DiFra changes again: Oyono and Bourabia for Reinier and Lirola, but after 4′ Cagliari reopens: Barrenechea is slow in passing to Brescianini who is anticipated by Makoumbou who passes Turati: 2-3. The long ball didn’t end on Pavoletti who went into battle with Turati and Monterisi. Pairetto whistles a penalty, but, called to the monitor by the VAR, cancels it.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

WHAT AN ENDING

—

And no, it’s not over. Because too many losses of time lead Frosinone to 7′ of injury time. And in the 4th minute of injury time Viola puts in another ball on which Romagnoli mistimes it and Pavoletti punishes him with his specialty, the header: 3-3. It’s over? Not even an idea. Because the soul of this team is its captain, Leonardo Pavoletti who scored the victory in the 6th minute of injury time. Another sleep by the Frosinone defense on Dossena’s burst into the area and Pavoletti undisturbed in the area, this time scoring with his foot. The recovery obviously becomes wider and the Ciociari throw themselves into the assault: they earn yet another corner kick and this time it is Pavoletti again who blocks Okoli’s header. Oristanio takes off to make it 5-3 but instead of shooting he leans on a teammate on the outside. But this time it’s really over.

October 29, 2023 (modified October 29, 2023 | 3:12 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED