Suara.com – Minister of State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN), Erick Thohir has again been linked with Nadhlatul Ulama (NU) ahead of the 2024 presidential election. This time, the former President of Inter Milan was offered to become a mentor for the autonomous body Fatayat NU.

This was conveyed by the General Chairperson of Fatayat Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), Margareth Aliyatul Maimunah. According to him, Erick is a figure who cares about the economy and women’s issues.

Erick Thohir was also said to be able to develop programs that empower women-based family economies.

“He (Erick Thohir) not only has expertise but also commitment and concern for Fatayat NU, so Fatayat NU feels that he is very suitable to be a Fatayat NU Mentor,” said Margareth to journalists, quoted Monday (1/10/2023) .

He said, the collaboration between Fatayat NU and BUMN had been going quite well so far. Especially, in relation to several women’s issues in various aspects.

One of them is the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Fatayat NU and the Ministry of BUMN.

This MoU contains two aspects, first, efforts towards increasing women’s empowerment. Second, improving the quality of women through scholarships.

According to Margareth Aliyatul Maimunah, this is not just personal cooperation, but cooperation between two binding institutions, namely BUMN and Fatayat NU. Thus, it is hoped that in the future it can run sustainably.

“Currently BUMN is very focused on women, especially the economy, empowerment, and so on. This also fits the age of Fatayat NU cadres who are segmented at 20-45 years old. “A very productive age,” he concluded.

