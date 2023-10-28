loading…

Palestinians search for survivors of Israeli bombing in the Nusseirat refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, October 24, 2023. Photo/AP/Hatem Moussa

GAZA – Israeli warplanes launched air strikes near Al-Shifa Hospital and Indonesian Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip on Friday night (27/10/2023).

This news was revealed by Al-Aqsa TV and Anadolu. There is no information about casualties.

Broadcast media affiliated with the Palestinian militant group Hamas said the airstrike also targeted the al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

“Fighting was reported between Palestinian resistance fighters and Israeli forces in various areas of northern Gaza,” the report said.

Hamas’s armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, said its fighters were fighting an Israeli ground invasion in the Beit Hanoun district of northern Gaza and east of the al-Bureij camp.

Another Palestinian group based in Gaza, Islamic Jihad, also said its fighters were confronting attempts by Israeli troops to advance into Gaza.

The Israeli army on Friday expanded its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has seen non-stop airstrikes since a cross-border offensive by Hamas.

The conflict escalated dramatically after Hamas’ military wing carried out an unprecedented attack against Israel on October 7, 2023, firing thousands of rockets and sending hundreds of fighters into Israeli cities.

Israel responded with relentless air and artillery attacks on the Gaza Strip. The Zionist regime announced they were preparing a ground offensive to eradicate Hamas.

More than 8,700 people died in the conflict, including 7,326 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis.

Gaza’s 2.3 million residents are grappling with food, water and medicine shortages due to massive aerial bombardment and Israel’s total blockade of the enclave.

(she)