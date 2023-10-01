We have the safest vehicles in history but Europe is moving towards a general reduction in speed on its roads and streets. Sure? Just as is happening with Euro 7, some countries have rebelled against the trend of European organizations.

In the Czech Republic they have already laid the foundations for driving at 150 km/h on some roads. In Italy they are in full debate. Germany, always a reference in this sense, maintains its Autobahn without a speed limit on some sections.

The safest. Yes, we can define any car approved in Europe as one of the safest in our history. Safety obligations have required that all new cars sold on our continent have a really extensive standard technological package.

Among the systems that are included in any current car we find emergency braking, the lane keeping system or, the most controversial, the intelligent speed limiter. A last system that raises doubts about the use that may be given to it in the future.

A slower Europe. If Europe has been characterized by something in recent years, it is by reducing speed on its roads and streets. Betting on the Vision Zero project that wants to eliminate deaths in traffic accidents, efforts have been made to put obstacles in place for vehicles to increase their speed.

The intelligent system to limit speed is one of them, putting on the table a future where the connected vehicle prevents acceleration above the maximum permitted limits. Some manufacturers, such as Ford, propose solutions such as fencing cities with GPS so that vehicles cannot travel above the maximum limit marked.

In cities, Europe is trying to reduce speed to eliminate (in the best of cases) the risk of being run over. But on high-speed roads they are also achieving it, with countries like Spain where the maximum permitted limits have been reduced in recent years.

Germany. This trend has always collided head-on with Germany. The Germans have the greatest rarity in all of Europe: roads without speed limits. As long as a series of weather conditions exist and on specific sections, drivers can travel at the speed they prefer. Quite an experience if you have the opportunity to live it.

The country, however, has been debating for years whether or not it should maintain this exception. Generally, what has focused the debate is the spending on fuel and the unsustainability of the norm, which is why it has been the environmental parties that have done the most to change this situation. A year ago, a millionaire aboard a Bugatti at more than 400 km/h put the debate back on the table.

Czech Republic. They are not roads without a speed limit but they are highways on which you can travel at 150 km/h. Although the legislative process is still underway, the country has already taken a first step to place the maximum speed limit above the current 130 km/h. In June, deputies approved a new Traffic Law that contained in an amendment the possibility of increasing the limits to 150 km/h where possible.

At the moment, the Senate and the President have to give their approval but if the proposal goes ahead, as of January 1, 2024, the Czech Republic could adopt its new speed limit. This, specified in the amendment, will be an exception and only applicable on those roads where the speed can be modified electronically to impose more conservative limits if weather or traffic conditions recommend it.

Italia. A very similar measure is the one being debated in Italy. For a few months now, Italian politicians have been talking about the possibility of increasing speed limits to 150 km/h on some roads that, once again, meet the requirements for this. In this case, it was Matteo Salvini, Minister of Infrastructure, who announced that the possibility is on the table.

For a road to leave behind the generic limit of 130 km/h, it would be necessary for the road to have three lanes, very long straights, and the signaling could also be controlled telematically, to play with the maximum limits allowed at all times. In this case, it would be necessary to approve a new Highway Code.

Halfway. Between Italy and the Czech Republic, which have current limits of 130 km/h and seek to increase them to 150 km/h in specific conditions, Poland and Bulgaria have generic limits of 140 km/h on their high-speed roads. Unless the first two countries manage to push through their reforms, they are the highest maximum speed limits in Europe after Germany.

First, a security issue. Critics of these types of measures point to the dangers of increasing speed on the roads. At 150 km/h you travel almost 42 meters per second, about six meters more than at 130 km/h. According to the DGT, a concentrated driver has a reaction time of between 1 and 1.5 seconds. If you are distracted by your cell phone, it takes about eight seconds. At 150 km/h that is traveling 336 meters before realizing what is happening. At 130 km/h the car travels 48 meters less.

But, in addition, in the Czech Republic they have brought to the table a recurring problem: the occasions in which drivers break the maximum speed limits. The new limit of 150 km / h was already debated in 2015 and was discarded with arguments that pointed out that if the driver is allowed to circulate at 150 km / h he will do so at 170 km / h, given the history of drivers in the country .

Second, an ecological issue. It is the second major argument of critics and has also been put forward in the Czech and Italian cases. The Italian consumer association assures that increasing the speed by 20 km/h will mean an increase in fuel costs of 20%. And they assure that cars would also expel 20% more CO2 into the atmosphere.

The German Federal Climate Agency estimates that the country could save two million tons of CO2 each year if it imposed maximum speed limits of 130 km/h on its Autobahns. The German Institute of Economics (IW) in Cologne states that 77% of drivers already travel below this speed and that only 2% of Autobahn drivers travel above 160 km/h.

In Spain we have not escaped the debate either, in our own way. With the increase in fuel prices in 2022, a reduction in the maximum speed limits to 110 km/h was once again proposed, as was done in 2011. On that occasion it was said that driving at 110 km/h would save 15 % gasoline and 11% diesel. The savings, months later, were estimated at 8% for gasoline and even less for diesel, so the measure was reversed.

Controversy. Reducing or increasing the maximum speed on the road remains a controversial measure in most countries. In the newspaper La República they reported that the majority of Italian drivers were in favor of increasing the maximum speed limits to 150 km/h. However, the survey was carried out in AutoScout24, a space specialized in motors, where it is easy for drivers to be more favorable to this type of measure.

In Spain, RACE reported in 2015 that 80% of drivers would be in favor of raising the speed limit to 130 km/h. But, again, this is a survey with a clear bias. In Germany, ADAC, which could have a similar bias, claims that 54% of its partners are in favor of imposing a generic limit on highways, while 41% of them are against.

