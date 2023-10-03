Among the many Android phones that want to rival the iPhone, there are few that have as much capacity to do so as Samsung’s S23 Ultra, which has also been gradually falling in price.

Samsung continues to make strong strides in the mobile phone sector, and despite the fact that in the mid-range and entry-level ranges there are Chinese firms that are making things very difficult for them, they still have the reference Android for those looking for the best. of the best, and said phone is right now the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

In terms of screen quality, power and connectivity, it has nothing to envy of the iPhone 15 Pro, and it is also noticeably cheaper right now, since Amazon has been gradually lowering them to 1,104 euros with 256GB of internal storage.

It is an important investment but it is undoubtedly one of the best Samsung and Android phones in general, a safe bet if you want a phone that takes top photos and looks with excellent quality now and for many years from now.

This is undoubtedly one of the best Android of the moment, with the S-Pen stylus and unparalleled power, as well as an exceptionally large Super AMOLED screen.

They are 350 euros off its original price, and everything seems to indicate that we will not see a successor for this mobile in the short term at least until early 2024, but what else could be added to make it more attractive?

Has already 45W fast charging via USB Type C cable, wireless charging and even reverse charging to transfer battery to other devices just by gluing them to the back cover, which is something that not many brands have included in their phones so far.

Not only that, but It is waterproof and submersible, comes with a free S-Pen –an inheritance from the Galaxy Note of yesteryear– and it has 5G and WiFi 6e, so it more than meets absolutely everything that can be demanded of a high-end not only now but in the medium-term future.

Amazon gives you all the confidence in the world when it comes to making an investment as large as the more than 1,000 euros that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra costs

