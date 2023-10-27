The start of the season for Fiorentina is positive, especially in comparison with the first 14 official matches played last year

The budget of the first ones 14 official seasonal matches for Fiorentina it is very positive and this is confirmed by the 7 winsthe 4 draws and only 3 defeats suffered, the result of 30 goals scored (over two on average per game) and 18 conceded. This is definitely a departure definitely better than last season in which the Viola team, after the first 14 seasonal matches, had achieved 4 successes5 draws and 5 defeats, with to his credit 13 goals scored e 16 conceded. Considering, then, that the budget of the former 14 gare officials of the season 2021-22 (with Fiorentina out of European cups), was 8 victories (including one against Cosenza who have just returned to Serie B) e 6 defeatswith 24 goals scored and 17 conceded, we can easily highlight the fact that the current one is the best start of the season for the Italian “branded” Fiorentina. This is a very similar start to the season in terms of performance to that of 2015-16a year in which the team of Paulo Sousa touched the “winter title”. The budget of that departure it was 9 victories and 5 defeats in the first 14 official matches, with 28 goals scored and 13 conceded.