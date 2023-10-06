Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road is one of the games most anticipated by the Nintendo community in so far this year. From the website we have done complete coverage of all the events that have hit the Level-5 title, both good and bad. And of course, it is most likely that many of you are eager to see who the characters are that await us in this game.

But the most impressive thing about all this is that one of the most revealing games of 2023, you will have your own network of player contacts. In this guide to Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road for Nintendo Switch we will explain everything to you.

What is the contact map for Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road?

This new addition to the Inazuma Eleven game for Nintendo Switch, will give us the chance to experience the franchise like we have never done before. With more than 4,500 players from all seasons of the franchise. With the contact map we can see it in the Inazuma Caravan. This will happen after the guards let us into the station. It will happen in episode 2 of the game. To access it we will have to do the following:

Advance to chapter 2 of the game. He is present in the Inazuma Caravan. We will have to use the computer next to the bus door. When we open the map we will see in boxes the name of each player and where we can place them. If we meet the requirements to add the player to our team, we will open more and more branches of the map.

This will allow us to grow our influence, as well as getting better and better players. At some points in history we will be asked to sign a certain player. This will be done via video calls with Hillman.

The Most Incredible Players of Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road

Verne Spring (MD, Fuego)

To get Verne we will have to have the master level. Therefore surpass level 59 in the game. The most popular skills of this player are:

Shots: Fire Storm, Dragon Finisher, and Dragon Cannon.

Talents: Attack +

George Winters (DL, Bosque)

We will have to follow the same process to add it to our Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road roster, as with Verne Spring. It will also be located in the Fuji Forest labyrinth. These are its most relevant statistics:

Shots: Bounce Shot, Dark Phoenix, and Kung-fu Headbutt.

Talents: Number+

Alan Sumner (DF, Mountain)

The way to get this player is the same as with the previous ones.

Shots: Firebird.

Locks: Defensive Ambush, Spinning Slash.

Talents: Defense +

Ted Autumn (PR, Aire)

One of the most emblematic characters of Inazuma and who will be a real game-changer and insurance in the goal. Here you have your most outstanding skillsand we can add it to the template if we meet the requirements mentioned with Verne Spring.

Shortcuts: Vengeful Fist, Wild Claw, and Infinite Hands.

Talents: Goalkeeper Plus.

Tom Skipper (DL, Aire)

Finally, we have Tom Skipper, the location where we can find him is near the shore, in Mary Times. Their most impressive features son:

Shots: Emperor Penguin No. 2 and The Earth.

Shortcuts: Muralla Tsunami.

Talents: Critical Throw.

In the game we will also have available the 4 divers of Ehime, and the 4 Divine Beasts of Kyoto. Keep an eye on our website to see these guides soon.