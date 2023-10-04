The timeline of the Saw saga is very complex, but Saw X takes place at a particularly specific moment in Jigsaw’s life.

The Saw saga now has ten installments

To the saga of Saw has one of the most complex timelines of recent years. In fact, the writers of the last film, Saw x, explained that getting rid of the Jigsaw character so soon was a mistake and made the timeline more difficult to understand. In fact, for many viewers it has made it one more Jigsaw torture game. It is common to see so many temporal resources as flashbacks in order to explain how the events that occur in the different films of the franchise happen. Many events appear to be connected even if they take place at very different points in time.

The Saw Saga Timeline Is Too Complex to Follow

John Kramer’s characterinterpreted by Tom Bell, dies from the cancer he suffered in Saw III. However, not even death was enough to end the games of Jigsaw, who has been the central figure of the saga since it was conceived. In 2023, what will be its tenth delivery has arrived, Saw X, which has been highly rated by viewers who have already seen it. In fact, many of their comments appreciate that so many temporal resources are not used to explain what happens in the film. Many claim that Saw X It can be enjoyed without having any prior knowledge about the previous films and that is a plus.

The truth is that Saw X would function as a self-contained, independent film and would be set in a key moment in the life of John Kramer. Many may be wondering when exactly Saw X takes place in relation to the other nine films in the saga. The answer to that is that Saw X takes place between the events of the original film and Saw II. That is, the plot of the new film occurs between the events that Adam and Lawrence took part in when they were trapped together in one of the most remembered games of Jigsaw and those closest to the second installment.

The one advertised as one of the most chilling installments of the Saw franchise To date it will tell the story of Jigsaw’s most personal game to date. Located between the events of Saw I y Saw IIsick and desperate John Kramer travels to Mexico to undergo a risky and experimental medical procedure in the hopes of finding a cure that will save him from his cancer, only to discover that the entire operation is a scam, a hoax, to take advantage of people’s hopes. Upon discovering it, John Kramer returns to doing what he does best: judge those who do not appreciate the meaning of life. Jigsaw returns in better shape than ever in one of the most visceral Saw films and a series of Ingenious and terrifying new traps.

