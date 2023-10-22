Today in Venezuela the primaries are being held to elect the new opposition leader, the first in more than ten years, in view of the elections that will be organized in the second half of 2024. Last week the government and the opposition reached an agreement to organize the upcoming presidential elections, agreeing on the presence of external and independent observers, including the United Nations and the European Union. The 2018 elections, won by President Nicolás Maduro, were in fact considered illegitimate by the UN as they lacked “the minimum conditions to consider them free and credible”.

Venezuelan voters can choose from about ten candidates in the primaries: the winner will challenge current president Maduro in 2024, who is aiming for a third term. To push Maduro to organize new elections, the US administration of then President Donald Trump had imposed heavy economic sanctions on the export of oil, natural gas and gold. The agreement with the opposition came precisely with the aim of obtaining an easing of sanctions, which materialized on Thursday. The sanctions have aggravated a deep economic crisis that began in 2013: in the last decade the country’s GDP has fallen by 70 percent and 7 million Venezuelans, a quarter of the total population, have left the country.

Among the ten candidates for the role of opposition leader, the favorite is Maria Corina Machado, a 56-year-old engineer from the Vente Venezuela party, which she founded in 2012: she surpasses the other candidates in the polls by more than 10 points. To address the profound economic crisis, Machado proposes to privatize the state oil company PDVSA and the steel company Sidor and obtain financing from international bodies such as the World Bank to restart the economy. She defines herself as a deeply anti-communist centrist liberal, but is considered a right-wing politician with rather radical ideas: in the past she has argued that Maduro should have been removed at all costs, even through non-democratic processes. In 2018 BBC included her in the list of the 100 most influential women in the world.

Even if he officially won the primaries, Machado would not be able to run for president, given that he cannot hold public office. In recent years Maduro has greatly limited freedom of expression and civil rights in the country: many political opponents have ended up in prison. Public officials found guilty of corruption are sentenced to a ban from public office for 15 years (and therefore cannot run for public and political office): the opposition has long maintained that this is just a way to block the most popular candidates.

Machado was convicted in June for links to former opposition leader Juan Guaidó, for whom the government issued an arrest warrant in early October, and for supporting US sanctions against the Maduro government. It is therefore unclear what will happen if Machado is elected opposition leader: some claim that she will try to convince the electoral council to let her run, while others speculate that she could choose another candidate in her place, which however would be contested by the other participants in the elections. primaries.

Another candidacy considered rather strong is that of Carlos Prosperi, a lawyer and member of the social democratic party Accion Democratica, of which several Venezuelan presidents have been members in the past. A former member of the national assembly, his proposals concern a restructuring of the main national industries but do not include their privatization. In May he was criticized because during an interview he refused to define Maduro as a dictator or a tyrant, which all the main opposition members do, but limited himself to saying that he had “disrespected democracy and to the Constitution”.

Delsa Solórzano is a human rights activist and lawyer who in recent years has defended several detained people considered by the opposition to be Maduro’s political prisoners. She defines herself as centre-right and is the leader of the Encuentro Ciudadano party, which she helped found in 2018. She has also represented many alleged victims before the International Criminal Court and various United Nations commissions in the context of an ongoing investigation which accuses the Venezuelan authorities to commit crimes against humanity. Solórzano also proposes to expand the role of private investment in the energy sector and to reorganize PDVSA.

Last week’s agreement did not indicate a specific date for the elections, limiting itself to placing them in the second half of the year. Venezuelan elections usually take place in December, but in 2018 they were brought forward to May.