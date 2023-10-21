It is no longer enough for superyachts to be big, powerful and luxurious. To their list of benefits they must add another equally or even more relevant one: sustainability, the same objective that container ships, ferries, ocean liners or even, to make matters worse, floating cities have long pursued. The Mask Architects firm knows this and that is why it has just designed a unique model, not so much for its performance and capabilities as for its energy focus: ONYX H2-BO 85 is powered by hydrogen and is also capable of producing it on board using water from sea ​​that surrounds it. That is at least its theoretical approach.

The proposal has already captured the attention of the sector.

What is the ONYX H2-BO 85 like? Big. Exclusive. And sustainable. Those are the three ideas that emerge at least from the presentation launched by its creator, Mask Architects, an international architecture firm with an interesting portfolio of designs that includes surprising luxury mansions and resorts.

One of its latest creations, the ONYX H2-BO 85, is a yacht 85 meters long by 10.5 meters wide and 10 meters high that offers an interior “meticulously designed to provide maximum comfort”, with “sumptuous materials and cutting-edge technology,” according to the firm. If it stands out for something, however, it is not because of its dimensions or luxury, but because of its approach. Mask bills her as the first superyacht of her type “powered by onboard hydrogen production.”

Hydrogen production on board? This is what its creators propose, who for the moment only provide a description, plans and infographics that allow you to get an idea of ​​what its final appearance would be like. In addition to being powered by hydrogen, a bet that other companies in the sector have already made, Mask’s yacht is capable of autonomously self-sufficiency. “What sets the ONYX H2-BO 85 apart is its pioneering onboard hydrogen production system, which uses seawater to generate hydrogen gas through electrolysis,” the company emphasizes.

And how do you achieve it? Taking advantage of the resources that the yacht has around it. To generate hydrogen, the vessel uses the seawater that surrounds it and incorporates hydroelectric turbines capable of efficiently capturing kinetic energy. Its creators also point out the convenience of adding a renewable source capable of taking advantage of photovoltaic or wind energy.

“Hydroelectric turbines efficiently capture the kinetic energy of surrounding water, outperforming conventional generators in terms of efficiency,” he argues. “This approach allows ONYX to generate and store hydrogen on board, eliminating the need for large fuel reserves and providing accessible energy during low speed sailing or anchoring. Consequently, this reduces the yacht’s dependence on fossil fuels.”

But… What is the process like? Mask Architects insists that it is “feasible” to produce hydrogen from seawater, but also acknowledges that achieving this requires “experience and equipment” and that the details of the final solution can vary depending on size, design and power need. of the yacht. That does not prevent him from giving a general description of how he plans to generate hydrogen on board his own model, the ONYX. The method is divided into several steps.

The first phase involves taking sea water from its surroundings using a pump and filters; the second, treat it to eliminate impurities, such as salt, minerals or other particles. To advance the process, the yacht incorporates an electrolysis chamber with two electrodes made of platinum or iridium that are immersed in the liquid and connected to an energy source. Thanks to the application of an electric current, the water molecules are then broken into oxygen and hydrogen, which is collected and stored in special tanks to be used.

And the objective? Adapt to the new scenario. Beyond environmental awareness, Mask herself recognizes that the polluting footprint of boats is already an important factor when considering designs.

The company recalls in fact that its new proposal comes “in an era of increasingly strict environmental regulations” and that the maritime industry now seems more concerned with reducing emissions. Over recent years, some maritime authorities have applied significant restrictions to ships that use fossil fuels. His proposal, however, is currently proposed for “the generation of sustainable energy during short cruising distances.”

Images: Mask Architects

In Xataka: The shipping industry needs to reduce its emissions. And for that it has its first green methanol container ship