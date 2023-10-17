Two weeks after the no-confidence vote that removed Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the US House, the Republican Party will try to elect his successor on Tuesday evening. The candidate is Jim Jordan, 59, a congressman from Ohio, an expression of the most extreme component of the party, as well as one of Donald Trump’s most loyal collaborators.

To be elected, Jordan will need 217 votes, all of which will be found within his party: the Democrats’ votes against are a given and certain. It is not certain that he has them, especially on the first vote, but over the weekend the group of Republican deputies against his election was greatly reduced. There were between 50 and 60 of them, they became about ten thanks to the rather determined convincing of individual Republicans and people close to Jordan himself.

The removal of McCarthy from the role of speaker – effectively a president of the House, but with a very operational role – has made even more evident the profound identity crisis of the Republicans, who over the years have moved to increasingly extreme positions and whose political line is often decided by an even more radical and aggressive minority. For the vote of no confidence in McCarthy, the votes of eight deputies were enough (to which those of the Democrats were added). Jordan’s election would be another victory for the extremist component of the party.

– Read also: The identity crisis of American Republicans

Jim Jordan has been a member of parliament for the 4th district of Ohio since 2006, a constituency in which the Republicans have won continuously since 1939. In 2015 he founded the House Freedom Caucus, a group that brings together some of the most conservative Republican representatives. Former Speaker of the House and party colleague John Boehner called him a “legislative terrorist”, to underline his particularly radical positions. Since 2016 he became one of Donald Trump’s most faithful allies, was part of his defense team during the first impeachment and subsequently played a non-marginal role in the attempt to question the outcome of the 2020 presidential vote.

He refused to cooperate with the Commission of Inquiry into the January 6, 2021 assault on Congress, responding only after an official injunction. Since January he has been president of the House Judiciary Committee, a position that has allowed him to launch some investigations into President Joe Biden.

His political positions are highly reactionary on practically every issue, from abortion to the rights of LGBTQ+ people, from the right to bear arms to the effects of climate change. In foreign policy, the component of the party that, like Jordan, refers to the motto “America First” has repeatedly shown itself to be unconvinced of the need to continue to support Ukraine militarily and economically.

These and other positions make him the expression of a minority even among the Republicans, a party that is generally less and less moderate. He was among the promoters of McCarthy’s removal (presented by MP Matt Gaetz) and then among the opponents of his replacement with Steve Scalise, the first candidate for the role of speaker who had given up on Friday due to the impossibility of reaching an agreement the party.

For this reason, a significant part of the Republicans initially intended not to support his candidacy, also so as not to reward the maneuvers of the minority of the most extreme right. However, Jordan’s staff and his supporters within the party have carried out a very resolute and apparently effective pressure campaign in recent days. Counting on the fact that the vote in the Chamber will take place openly and not by secret ballot, they identified the deputies opposed to his candidacy and mobilized the party base against them.

Amy Kremer, a political activist at the head of the group Women for America First and organizer of some of the demonstrations that preceded the attack on Congress on January 6, published online a list of twelve representatives opposed to Jordan’s election, indicating the telephone number of their offices and inviting their followers to call them to ask about the decision. Other pressure, according to sources cited by the Washington Post, would have come to some deputies from Sean Hannity, a friend of Jordan and one of the most popular and discussed hosts of the right-wing Fox News TV. In the four days that passed between the announcement of Jordan’s candidacy and the vote, many deputies who were against or uncertain were also convinced by the fear of finding themselves against the television channels and the fierce base of the party’s far right.

Some influential congressmen, such as Mike D. Rogers of Alabama, have radically changed their minds about Jordan after speaking out clearly against his election, justifying the choice with private conversations in which they would have received reassurances. Others have said they are inclined to elect him solely to allow Congress to function and legislate (as long as the speaker is vacant, activity is effectively suspended). Only about ten deputies continue to say they are against his election, a number that in theory could be enough to prevent Jordan’s election: to be elected he will need 217 votes, the Republicans have 222 deputies.