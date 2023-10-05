On Wednesday, more than 75,000 workers at Kaiser Permanente – the largest private, nonprofit healthcare company in the United States – began a three-day strike, believed to be the largest in the industry in the country’s history. The strike mainly affects workers in California, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Virginia and Washington DC.

The fundamental reason for the strike, called by a series of unions representing around 40 percent of all Kaiser Permanente workers, is the demand for a wage increase: the collective agreement expired on October 1st, despite months of negotiations with the company executives to change it to more worker-friendly terms.

Unions also complain about a general worsening of working conditions since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, with shifts that are too long and a shortage of staff, which is making it difficult for employees to work adequately and provide the right care to patients. The company has made it known that over these three days it will continue to discuss with the unions to find an agreement on the renewal of the contracts, and said it hopes that the strike will end earlier than expected to avoid inconvenience to patients in the states involved.