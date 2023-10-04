Since mid-September, a major strike has been going on in the United States involving thousands of workers belonging to the three main car companies in the country: they are known as the “Big Three” and are General Motors, Ford and Stellantis (which includes Fiat, Chrysler and Jeep, among others). The strikers are members of the United Automobile Workers (UAW), the historic and powerful American union based in Detroit which has almost 400 thousand members.

The strike was called because the UAW and the Big Three had reached a stalemate in negotiations for a new collective agreement: the unions wanted a higher wage increase than the companies were willing to grant, a more efficient system of adjustment inflation-adjusted wages and better benefits. This is the third week of strike: 25 thousand people have stopped working, causing the blocking of many plants and part of the related industries, as well as huge losses for companies.

It is the first strike ever to affect the factories of all three Big Three at the same time. The companies are negotiating individually with the union, with varying results. Among the three, Stellantis is the one that is managing the negotiations most effectively and which seems to be closest to an agreement: on Friday the head of the union Shawn Fain announced that the negotiations with the company have had “momentum” and that for At the moment the strikes in its factories will not extend further, unlike what was expected for the Ford and General Motors plants for which the number of striking workers has increased significantly since Monday.

Compared to the other two companies, Stellantis is in a better negotiating position with the US union. First of all, it has less of a workforce represented by the acronym UAW: there are 43 thousand employees represented, compared to 46 thousand at General Motors and 57 thousand at Ford.

Then there are two other reasons more linked to its corporate characteristics. The first is that Stellantis’ accounts are better than those of its competitors, so it potentially has more margin to meet the economic demands of workers. The second is that at the same time its business model, very inclined towards plant efficiency and cost containment, makes it credible in threatening the reduction of local production to contain the demands and power of the unions: faced with the possibility of plant closures and layoffs, the UAW is likely to be more willing to accept compromises.

These are two reasons that may seem at odds with each other, because on the one hand the company satisfies the workers and on the other it threatens layoffs. In reality they are two sides of the same coin and have to do with the business model adopted by CEO Carlos Tavares: it consists of improving the balance sheet by making processes much more efficient and greatly reducing expenses. Tavares’ cost reduction also involves the closure of entire factories and the dismissal of thousands of people, which has caused major social problems in recent years.

Thanks to good accounts and the threat of closures and layoffs, the company actually has a more advantageous position in negotiations with the union.

Stellantis has only formally existed for three years, but it has a long history. It was born from the merger of PSA, the French company better known as Peugeot Citroën, and FCA, the Italian-American company born in turn from the merger of FIAT and Chrysler. Today it is the world’s fourth largest car manufacturer, with 400 thousand employees and over 50 factories around the world. It is considered one of the most profitable companies in the industry, although the companies that originally formed it, PSA and FCA, were not so profitable. Already in its first year of life it recorded a net profit of 13.4 billion euros, triple what the two companies earned separately in 2020, against only marginally better sales.

Stellantis’ main advantage over its competitors concerns costs. The merger between PSA and FCA alone produced 3.2 billion in so-called “synergies”, i.e. savings made possible by the union of two companies that can now share, for example, plants, workers and so on. Tavares then further reduced costs through innovative and controversial managerial choices, such as putting his factories in competition, thus trying to push them to become more efficient, and reducing inventories to the bare minimum so as not to take up too much warehouse space, thus risking generate additional expenses, even at the cost of delaying deliveries, as has actually been the case for several months.

But the most discussed issue of Tavares’ strategy to reduce costs is certainly that relating to the reduction of jobs in high-cost countries. In recent years there have been thousands and thousands of layoffs: in the factories in France, according to Le Monde, the number of industrial workers has gone from 59 thousand in 2013 to just over 40 thousand today and last year a plan was launched to incentivize the resignation of 2,600 employees; the same in Italy, where there was a difficult union negotiation for the resignation of 1,820 employees; in December, the closure of a US plant in Illinois, where more than 1,300 employees worked, was announced.

All these layoffs have certainly improved the company’s accounts, which can now count on a leaner and less expensive structure, but they have an enormous social impact both for those who have lost their jobs and for the local economy whose prosperity often depends greatly from these large factories.

But cutting costs to the bone is part of Tavares’ strategy to make the company more profitable at a time when a large part of investments must be allocated to electrification, i.e. the development of more and more electric car models. At the beginning of the year, when speaking about how the company intends to continue to face this difficult period, Tavares spoke expressly about “unpopular choices”, such as possible closures or downsizing of some plants. According to him, the issue of costs is central to remaining competitive with Chinese companies, which through state subsidies and low-cost workers are able to sell electric cars at much lower prices than Western manufacturers. For Tavares «if we don’t continue to keep costs under control, in this sector you will go from “hero to zero”», that is, from being a thriving company to bankruptcy.

Now, wage increases are the primary issue in negotiations between the union and all three automakers. The companies had recently offered wage increases of 20 percent over four years, while the union was pushing for an increase of at least 30. The details of the offer that convinced the union on Friday not to aggravate the strikes at the Stellantis factories are not known. . However, it is known that among the Big Three Stellantis is in the best position to grant more substantial increases: in 2022 in North America the profit margin was 16.4 percent, compared to 10.1 for General Motor and 8, 4 from Ford. The company therefore has more room to grow salaries and still remain profitable: its margins are double that of Ford.

For decades, Chrysler – the predecessor of Stellantis’ North American operations – was the smallest and least profitable of the three Detroit automakers, as well as the most dependent on the U.S. market. Now that Stellantis is more global and more profitable, these dynamics have reversed.

Not only is the company more cost efficient, but it also has a more diversified market than General Motors and Ford: while these two generate almost all of their profits in North America, Stellantis has a large portion of its revenue that depends on sales European and South American. The United States is not its target market, and it can credibly threaten to reduce local production and move it to low-cost countries such as Mexico, resulting in closures and layoffs. The credibility of these threats lies precisely in the fact that Stellantis has actually fired thousands of employees since it existed.

