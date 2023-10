Today the first conference on citizen science in healthcare starts in Enschede: the Citizen Science 4 Health Conference. It is the kick-off of the MedTech Twente week. Because actively involving citizens in scientific research has many advantages, says Edwin Dertien, assistant professor of Robotics and Megatronics. “Normally you have to set up a focus group during research processes and certainly when testing solutions. That always takes a lot of time.”